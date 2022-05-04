ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner County, TN

Sumner County election results: May 3, 2022

By Sebastian Posey
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41XrKW_0fS7TAY700

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Sumner County, including the GOP primary mayoral race. You can also see the full results from the May 3 primary election from counties across Middle Tennessee.

RESULTS | Tennessee Primary Election: May 3, 2022

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sumner County, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Sports
County
Sumner County, TN
Nashville, TN
Elections
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
Sumner County, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
WREG

Cemetery waited months to address leaking bodies

JACKSON, Tenn. — New documents obtained by WREG show a Tennessee cemetery operator waited five months to act on a broken maintenance item that led to body leakage. According to a state order, an employee at the Jackson Highland Memorial Gardens cemetery let the general manager know about a broken air conditioner as early as […]
JACKSON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Middle Tennessee#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy