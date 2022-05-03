ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diets

Diet type can increase potentially harmful gas in the gut

Science Daily
 3 days ago

Scientists looked at colonic hydrogen sulfide -- a toxic gas in the body that smells like rotten eggs -- production in people in response to animal- and plant-based diet interventions. FULL STORY. Published in Clinical Nutrition, researchers from the University of Minnesota Medical School looked at colonic hydrogen sulfide...

www.sciencedaily.com

Nature.com

Epigenetics of type 2 diabetes mellitus and weight change - a tool for precision medicine?

Pioneering studies performed over the past few decades demonstrate links between epigenetics and type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), the metabolic disorder with the most rapidly increasing prevalence in the world. Importantly, these studies identified epigenetic modifications, including altered DNA methylation, in pancreatic islets, adipose tissue, skeletal muscle and the liver from individuals with T2DM. As non-genetic factors that affect the risk of T2DM, such as obesity, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, ageing and the intrauterine environment, have been associated with epigenetic modifications in healthy individuals, epigenetics probably also contributes to T2DM development. In addition, genetic factors associated with T2DM and obesity affect the epigenome in human tissues. Notably, causal mediation analyses found DNA methylation to be a potential mediator of genetic associations with metabolic traits and disease. In the past few years, translational studies have identified blood-based epigenetic markers that might be further developed and used for precision medicine to help patients with T2DM receive optimal therapy and to identify patients at risk of complications. This Review focuses on epigenetic mechanisms in the development of T2DM and the regulation of body weight in humans, with a special focus on precision medicine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science Daily

Cutting calories and eating at the right time of day leads to longer life in mice

One recipe for longevity is simple, if not easy to follow: eat less. Studies in a variety of animals have shown that restricting calories can lead to a longer, healthier life. Now, new research suggests that the body's daily rhythms play a big part in this longevity effect. Eating only during their most active time of day substantially extended the lifespan of mice on a reduced-calorie diet, Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator Joseph Takahashi and colleagues report May 5, 2022, in the journal Science.
WEIGHT LOSS
Nature.com

Atg6 promotes organismal health by suppression of cell stress and inflammation

Autophagy targets cytoplasmic materials for degradation, and influences cell health. Alterations in Atg6/Beclin-1, a key regulator of autophagy, are associated with multiple diseases. While the role of Atg6 in autophagy regulation is heavily studied, the role of Atg6 in organism health and disease progression remains poorly understood. Here, we discover that loss of Atg6 in Drosophila results in various alterations to stress, metabolic and immune signaling pathways. We find that the increased levels of circulating blood cells and tumor-like masses in atg6 mutants vary depending on tissue-specific function of Atg6, with contributions from intestine and hematopoietic cells. These phenotypes are suppressed by decreased function of macrophage and inflammatory response receptors crq and drpr. Thus, these findings provide a basis for understanding how Atg6 systemically regulates cell health within multiple organs, and highlight the importance of Atg6 in inflammation to organismal health.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cohort Study#Hydrogen Production#Nutrition#Fat People#Md
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
scitechdaily.com

Does Autism Begin in the Womb? Research Breakthrough May Lead to New Treatment Strategies

An international research group led by Professor Toru Takumi (Senior Visiting Scientist, RIKEN Center for Biosystems Dynamics Research) and Researcher Chia-wen Lin at Kobe University Graduate School of Medicine has shown that idiopathic autism[1] is caused by epigenetic[2] abnormalities in hematopoietic cells during fetal development, which results in immune dysregulation in the brain and gut. The results of the study revealed that in autism, there are immune abnormalities that can be seen in the brain and gut.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Damaged Liver Tissue Restored Faster Than Ever With Cellular Regeneration Therapy

Salk scientists improve liver regeneration in mice, which could lead to new treatments for liver disease. Mammals can’t typically regenerate organs as efficiently as other vertebrates, such as fish and lizards. Now, Salk scientists have found a way to partially reset liver cells to more youthful states—allowing them to heal damaged tissue at a faster rate than previously observed. The findings, published in the journal Cell Reports on April 26, 2022, reveal that the use of reprogramming molecules can improve cell growth, resulting in greater liver tissue regeneration in mice.
CANCER
The Guardian

Certain gut microbes may affect stroke risk and severity, scientists find

Scientists have identified specific groups of gut microbes that could increase or decrease someone’s risk of suffering the most common type of stroke. The research, presented at the European Stroke Organisation Conference (ESOC) in Lyon, France, adds to growing evidence that alterations in the gut microbiome could play a role in cardiovascular disease.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

A healthy lifestyle helps to prevent gestational diabetes in those at highest genetic risk

Researchers have developed a genetic-risk score for identifying individuals who would benefit the most from lifestyle counselling to prevent gestational and postpartum diabetes. Gestational diabetes is the most common health-related challenge during pregnancy. Today, it is diagnosed in every fifth expectant mother in Finland. Gestational diabetes has a significant impact...
LIFESTYLE
MedicalXpress

New study reviews anti-cancer activity of sustained release capsaicin formulations

A study by a team of researchers at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine provides the first published in-depth description of the anti-cancer activity of capsaicin sustained release formulations. Capsaicin is naturally found in chili peppers and is the agent that provides the hot and spicy taste when eating chili peppers. Sustained release formulation of capsaicin are being explored for extended anti-cancer activity.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Yale Scientists Discover Key Regulator of Body Weight

Yale researchers have uncovered a regulator of body weight that could lead to new treatments for metabolic disorders. Yale scientists have discovered that a protein known as augmentor-alpha regulates body weight in mice, a discovery that could lead to new treatments for metabolic disorders. The findings were published on April...
WEIGHT LOSS
Science Daily

New study reveals the effect of extended space flight on astronauts' brains

Long-duration space flight alters fluid-filled spaces along veins and arteries in the brain, according to new research from Oregon Health & Science University and scientists across the country. "These findings have important implications as we continue space exploration," said senior author Juan Piantino, M.D., assistant professor of pediatrics (neurology) in...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Using AI to analyze large amounts of biological data

Researchers at the University of Missouri are applying a form of artificial intelligence (AI) -- previously used to analyze how National Basketball Association (NBA) players move their bodies -- to now help scientists develop new drug therapies for medical treatments targeting cancers and other diseases. The type of AI, called...
ENGINEERING
Science Daily

Fecal transplants reverse hallmarks of aging

In the search for eternal youth, fecal transplants may seem like an unlikely way to reverse the ageing process. However, scientists at the Quadram Institute and the University of East Anglia have provided evidence, from research in mice, that transplanting faecal microbiota from young into old mice can reverse hallmarks of ageing in the gut, eyes, and brain.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Researchers now able to predict battery lifetimes with machine learning

Technique could reduce costs of battery development. Imagine a psychic telling your parents, on the day you were born, how long you would live. A similar experience is possible for battery chemists who are using new computational models to calculate battery lifetimes based on as little as a single cycle of experimental data.
ENGINEERING
Science Daily

Gene expression in the nervous system: Mechanism for its targeted stimulation discovered

Genes are the carriers of our genetic information. They are read in our cells and used to produce ribonucleic acids (RNAs). During this process, termed transcription, the enzyme RNA polymerase II has a decisive influence on the exact time at which genes are read and on the intensity with which this happens. In their recent Nature Communications article, researchers from the University of Bayreuth have shown exactly how RNA polymerase II is activated in nerve cells, and how this stimulates gene expression, the targeted use of genetic information. Their discoveries contain valuable starting points for further biomedical research.
SCIENCE

