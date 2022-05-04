ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin, PA

Matt Ilgenfritz tags grand slam, Cedar Cliff rolls over Central Dauphin for third straight win

By Eric F. Epler
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
The race for the Mid-Penn Commonwealth baseball title just tightened by a full rotation. Matt Ilgenfritz belted a grand slam and three Cedar Cliff pitchers,...

