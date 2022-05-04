Matt Ilgenfritz tags grand slam, Cedar Cliff rolls over Central Dauphin for third straight win

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP – Four minutes remained in Thursday’s tightly-contested and much anticipated girls lacrosse showdown between Cumberland Valley and Red Land when the Patriots’ Olivia Glinski scored her fourth goal of the game to tie the contest for the seventh occasion, this time at 11-11. Cumberland Valley head coach Emily Savini immediately called a timeout to address the situation with the Eagles. “We called the timeout and I just said there’s four minutes left and it’s whoever wants to win it more,” Savini said. “You’ve got to go 110 percent and they did that.”

HERSHEY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO