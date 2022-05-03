Pro’s Pointer #1

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Eight teams make the baseball playoffs in the Northern Sun Conference. The University of Mary has 14 league wins with 3 games to play. “I think our offense really carries it all as well as the defense. Our pitching has been there and at times it hasn’t but that’s baseball but really, it’s our offense and our defense that has been carrying us. The pitchers, we just have to make a pitch, let our defense work and we’ll be fine,” said Austin Wagner, Marauders pitcher.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO