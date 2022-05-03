Pro’s Pointer #1

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat happens in North Dakota’s legal system if Roe...

KFYR-TV

Fredericks represents ND in American Song Contest finale

HALLIDAY, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s own Chloe Fredericks is representing the state in the grand finale of NBC’s American Song Contest. We talked to Fredericks via zoom, and she says she is so excited to have made it this far. She is from the MHA Nation and...
HALLIDAY, ND
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, 23 million dollars to the Us IRS

As the GolfMagic site reports, Tiger Woods would have earned around $60 million in 2021. An amount that makes you dizzy when you know that the Tiger, victim of a very serious car accident fifteen months ago, has not played in any tournament during the calendar year. These 60 million...
INCOME TAX
KFYR-TV

University of Mary Baseball

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Eight teams make the baseball playoffs in the Northern Sun Conference. The University of Mary has 14 league wins with 3 games to play. “I think our offense really carries it all as well as the defense. Our pitching has been there and at times it hasn’t but that’s baseball but really, it’s our offense and our defense that has been carrying us. The pitchers, we just have to make a pitch, let our defense work and we’ll be fine,” said Austin Wagner, Marauders pitcher.
BISMARCK, ND

