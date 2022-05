SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Gas prices were again approaching $6 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area Saturday just in time to put a bite in your pocketbook as you head out to those family Mother's Day celebrations.According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of unleaded in San Francisco was $5.97, up from $5.87 a week ago and $4.21 a year ago.While blended, premium and diesel were all at record highs over $6.00 a gallon, the gas pump sticker shock for truckers and other owners who drive diesel-powered vehicles was the highest as the average cost...

