ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stonington, CT

Stonington PZC adopts scaled-back affordable housing plan

By Joe Wojtas
The Day
The Day
 4 days ago

Stonington — The Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday voted 4-1 to adopt a new affordable housing plan for the town, one that deletes many of the recommendations contained in the initial proposal.

The commission also voted to recommend to the Board of Selectmen that it form a commission with broad based membership, including members of the public, to consider implementing the plan's recommendations. They also asked that selectwomen publicize the openings on the commission.

The commission approval came despite the reservations of two members.

"I'm quite discouraged by these four pages," Chairman Ben Philbrick said about the brief plan, which he voted against approving.

Commission member Charles Sheehan added, "I don't think this reflects our best work. ... or where we could be with a different process."

But he said he would vote to approve the plan so the town stays in good standing with the state, which requires a plan be adopted by June 1.

Adoption of the plan does not mean the recommendations are in effect. That would take additional approvals and hearings by the commission to alter the zoning regulations or by the selectmen and residents.

The long list of recommendations in the initial plan prompted criticism from residents at an April 5 public hearing and the commission then significantly scaled back the plan, from 33 pages to five.

The plan approved on Tuesday night eliminated recommendations that the town establish an affordable housing trust fund that would provide loans or grants to affordable housing developments, or buy land or build affordable housing. Also eliminated is the recommendation that the town create tax increment financing districts in areas around exits 90 and 92 off Interstate 95 to support affordable housing. With such districts, the town would have expended money up front to fund infrastructure improvements, land acquisition or other aspects of an affordable housing project, often through bonding, and then repaid the money with tax revenue from the project.

Instead, the revised plan calls for the creation of an affordable housing commission to study the two proposals as well as a property tax abatement policy.

Instead of the original recommendation that would have required developers to make 10% to 20% of residential units in projects affordable, the new plan calls for considering a requirement that residential developments "of a certain size to provide a minimum percentage of units as affordable." The size of such developments and percentage of units are not specified.

Housing is defined as affordable when it is "sold or rented at or below prices for which a household pays 30% or less of their income;" in Stonington, the median family household income is $79,250. Under state law, when communities have less than 10% affordable housing, developers do not have to conform to zoning regulations when they submit projects that have 30% of the units considered affordable. Currently, about 6% of housing in Stonington is dedicated as affordable.

Among the recommended changes in the adopted plan include considering reducing the 2,000-square-foot minimum requirement for building size to have an accessory apartment in an effort to allow such dwellings in smaller homes; considering allowing duplexes on the same minimum lot size as single-family homes where duplexes are allowed; and allowing multifamily uses in residential districts served by adequate public sewer and water or wells and septic systems, and also in commercial districts.

Also suggested is a comprehensive review of uses allowed in each zone and reviewing the maximum number of units, lot area requirements and minimum percentage of commercial use requirements in mixed-use projects.

Comments / 0

Related
The Day

New London to consider new affordable housing plan

New London — Household incomes are increasing in New London even as home prices and rents continue to rise, according to findings in a new affordable housing study. The study found that 52% of renter households are cost burdened, or spending more than 30% of their income on housing costs, leaving them less money for necessities such as food, transportation, education, health care and child care. More than 60% of households in the city rent as opposed to owning their home.
NEW LONDON, CT
The Day

Edward Jacome appointed as Groton city clerk

Groton — Edward Jacome, a Representative Town Meeting member, was appointed as the next city clerk. The mayor and City Council on Monday approved Jacome’s appointment, and he will be sworn in and start on May 16. City of Groton Mayor Keith Hedrick recommended Jacome to fill the...
GROTON, CT
The Day

Branford Manor residents speak out against mold

Groton — Residents of Branford Manor gathered Friday to raise concerns about ongoing mold issues and speak out against a plan to close their basements, which they say will make their living conditions worse. Tenants are circulating a petition, in which they call the mold a huge health hazard...
GROTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stonington, CT
Government
City
Stonington, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
The Day

Norwich Mayor Nystrom tests positive for COVID-19

Norwich — Mayor Peter Nystrom’s schedule for the next several days was interrupted abruptly when he tested positive for COVID-19 at 1 p.m. Thursday. Nystrom, who is vaccinated and has received one booster shot, said he has mild symptoms, like a head cold with no fever, and is in quarantine at home. He said his wife, Linda, received her second booster shot Thursday morning and did not test positive.
NORWICH, CT
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
3K+
Followers
397
Post
667K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy