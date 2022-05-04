ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, IN

Over 23% Turnout Reported in Knox County

 4 days ago

The Knox County Clerk’s office reported an over 23% turnout across the county for the primary election. This was the first...

WTWO/WAWV

Reaction as voters down Vigo School $261M referendum

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One of the most-watched issues on the ballot is in Vigo County. It concerns the Vigo County School Corporation’s Facilities Referendum. Voters were asked if the VCSC should increase property taxes to fund the renovations and site improvements of the three high schools in the corporation. With 100% of precincts […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Challengers Oust Three Indiana House Republicans

(CARMEL, Ind.) – Six Republican state legislators won’t be returning next session after losing primaries on Tuesday, while one race remains up in the air. Wabash County Councilwoman Lorissa Sweet unseated Huntington Representative Dan Leonard, while Shelbyville’s Robb Greene defeated Franklin Representative John Young, with both challengers attacking the incumbents’ right flank. In Indianapolis, Representative John Jacob, who won his own conservative insurgent campaign against an incumbent two years ago, lost his renomination bid to Julie McGuire, who argued Jacob obstructed conservative proposals with persistent no votes on bills he contended didn’t go far enough.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Residents try to block proposed highway in southern Indiana

JASPER, Ind. (WISH) — The regional development authority Mid-States Corridor is teaming up with INDOT to build a route linking Southern and Central Indiana. After studying several routes, it settled on a proposal paralleling Highway 231, bypassing the towns of Jasper, Huntingburg, and Loogootee. The entire span would start...
JASPER, IN
WTHI

Crews close Clay County bridge for repairs

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have a traffic alert for Clay County drivers. Wednesday through Friday, the State Road 46 bridge over the Eel River will be closed for repairs. The bridge is just west of Bowling Green. The detour route has drivers taking 46 to State Road 59...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana sees first COVID-19 increases of 2022

INDIANAPOLIS – For the first time in 2022, monthly statewide cases of COVID-19 increased in the month of April. According to preliminary data on the Indiana State Department of Health website, there were 9,487 statewide cases of coronavirus reported in April. That is a slight increase from March when 7,471 cases were reported, but still a dramatic drop from the 355,714 reported in January, and 40,772 cases recorded in February.
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

Indiana GOP Lawmakers Hold Off Most Hard-Right Challengers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Frustrated Indiana conservatives fell short in most primary races Tuesday in their drive to push the Republican-controlled state Legislature further to the right, and two of the movement’s leaders lost their reelection bids. The roughly two dozen so-called liberty candidates saw only a few victories...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Indiana’s $125 taxpayer refund begins to rollout

(WNDU) - Hoosiers should be receiving a $125 dollar automatic taxpayer refund!. Last month, Governor Holcomb announced the refund would total around an estimated $545 million, quoting conservative fiscal leadership as a primary reason for the overflow. Refunds are now being sent through direct deposit for those who have filed...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

INDOT proposes fix for busy south Terre Haute intersection

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a chance you've been frustrated with the traffic trying to cross U.S Highway 41 near Chick-Fil-A in Terre Haute. Vigo County Commissioners are looking for your input to address the problem. Commissioners say this area can become easily congested for drivers. That's why they...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
FingerLakes1.com

$125 payments starting this month for eligible Indiana residents

If Indiana has enough budget surplus at the end of the fiscal year, taxpayers will automatically get a refund. In December 2021, the state had a $3.9 billion surplus. Any resident of Indiana that filed their 2020 taxes before January 3, 2022, will qualify. Approximately 4.3 million will receive the payment worth $125. That is about 85% of their adult population. Find more information on it here.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Multi-million dollar project tabled at Terre Haute City Council

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An out-of-state company is hoping to make a multi-million dollar investment in Terre Haute. But the project is now facing delays for full approval. We first told you about Boulder Industries coming to Terre Haute last month. The company is planning to make a $40 million dollar investment in the community and bring 60 well-paying jobs.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Bruce Borders defeats Jeff Ellington in Indiana House District 45 Race

Incumbent Republican Bruce Borders defeated Jeff Ellington in the Indiana House District 45 primary race. Borders defeated Ellington by a little over 500 votes. He has served in the Indiana house for the last 16 years. Borders campaigned on being socially and fiscally conservative. He has told us before some...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

After 92 Years, Is NW Indiana’s Congressional District Ripe to Flip?

(CROWN POINT, Ind.) – Republicans’ hopes of winning control of the House include a bid to flip an Indiana seat in an unlikely place. Northwest Indiana’s First District hasn’t elected a Republican in nearly a century — the party hasn’t even come within 12 points since 1956. First-term Congressman Frank J. Mrvan continued that streak last election, winning by 16 points. But his 57% of the vote was Democrats’ lowest percentage in 26 years — and Joe Biden ran three points behind that, continuing a shrinking Democratic performance over the last decade. Both parties and independent analysts list the district as one of the battlegrounds which will determine the next House majority.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Traffic signal adjustments scheduled for Huntingburg

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced changes for a recently modernized intersection in Huntingburg. INDOT says beginning on or around May 10, crews will restrict traffic at the intersection of U.S. 231 and 14th Street in Huntingburg to remove and replace parts of the traffic signal. INDOT says that currently […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN

