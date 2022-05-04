Over 23% Turnout Reported in Knox County

(CROWN POINT, Ind.) – Republicans’ hopes of winning control of the House include a bid to flip an Indiana seat in an unlikely place. Northwest Indiana’s First District hasn’t elected a Republican in nearly a century — the party hasn’t even come within 12 points since 1956. First-term Congressman Frank J. Mrvan continued that streak last election, winning by 16 points. But his 57% of the vote was Democrats’ lowest percentage in 26 years — and Joe Biden ran three points behind that, continuing a shrinking Democratic performance over the last decade. Both parties and independent analysts list the district as one of the battlegrounds which will determine the next House majority.

