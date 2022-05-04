ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Hand (of God) it back! Argentina sends delegation to UK to demand the return of Maradona’s World Cup 1986 shirt – on the day it is due to sell for £5m at auction

By Jacob Thorburn For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

An Argentinian delegation has launched a last-minute bid to snatch Diego Maradona's infamous 'Hand of God' shirt from a £5million auction.

Wealthy bidders have the chance to buy the diminutive playmaker's shirt from the 1986 World Cup win against England, a game in which he scored the 'Hand of God' goal and the 'Goal of the Century'.

The late football icon swapped shirts with England midfielder Steve Hodge after full time and he has been in possession of the treasured item for the last 35 years.

But an Argentinian delegation, consisting of Maradona's family, a private memorabilia firm and the country's football association, are understood to have arrived in London in a bid to buy the £5m shirt themselves.

One member told the Sun: 'He is selling something that belongs to Maradona and the AFA without authorisation.

'It should be in Argentina in order all Argentines can enjoy it, and not for a millionaire to display it in his closet.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wI7wR_0fS7Pl9i00
The iconic garment is valued at between £4-6million and the reserve has been met already
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qpdn6_0fS7Pl9i00
Maradona scored his infamous 'Hand of God' goal against England in the 1986 World Cup 

Maradona's status as a superstar was cemented in that quarter-final in 1986.

Argentina won the game 2-1, with their diminutive talisman deceiving the referee by using his hand to score what appeared to the official to be a header.

Hodge was involved in the incident, passing the ball back to the goalkeeper before Maradona used his cunning to leap and reach the ball with his hand.

Afterwards the player famously said it was scored 'a little with the head of Maradona, and a little with the hand of God'.

His other strike in the game was voted 'Goal of the Century' in a FIFA poll and saw him dribble around almost the entire England team before slotting the ball past Peter Shilton.

It was the most famous game in the career of a footballing genius, who was 25 at the time and went on to help his side win the tournament in Mexico.

Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's Head of Streetwear and Modern Collectables, said the two goals 'balance each other brilliantly' and reveal two facets of Maradona's character.

The first 'was really cunning and did involve an element of luck,' he said. 'But then he scored a second goal, which was one of the most unbelievable - almost angelic - goals ever.'

Argentina won the match 2-1 and went on to win the World Cup. Maradona, considered by many to be the greatest player of all time, struggled with cocaine abuse and other excesses and died in November 2020 at age 60.

After the game Maradona swapped shirts with England midfielder Steve Hodge, who never sold it, until now.

For the past 20 years, it has been on loan to England's National Football Museum in Manchester.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15jtIO_0fS7Pl9i00
Steve Hodge said it's been a 'pleasure' to have Maradona's historic 1986 World Cup match-shirt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WHpzb_0fS7Pl9i00
The auction is live and bidders have two weeks to make their offers for the shirt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37moXl_0fS7Pl9i00
Argentina won the World Cup after beating West Germany in the final at the Azteca Stadium

Hodge previously revealed how he went about acquiring the shirt. He said: 'I was walking down the tunnel and Maradona was coming in the opposite direction. I just tugged my shirt and we swapped there and then.'

Hodge has now revealed why he is selling the iconic shirt. He said: 'I have been the proud owner of this item for over 35 years, since Diego and I swapped shirts in the tunnel after the famed match.

'It was an absolute privilege to have played against one of the greatest and most magnificent football players of all time.

'It has also been a pleasure to share it with the public over the last 20 years at the National Football Museum, where it has been on display.

'The Hand of God shirt has deep cultural meaning to the football world, the people of Argentina, and the people of England and I'm certain that the new owner will have immense pride in owning the world's most iconic football shirt.'

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

