Orange County, CA

COVID cases, deaths in decline

By OC Tribune Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConfirmed new cases of coronavirus, as well as deaths and hospitalizations, declined in Orange County according to Tuesday’s report from the county health care agency. The latest tallies – which include April 29 to...

CBS San Francisco

COVID: Infections Surge Across All Nine Bay Area Counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — As the masks come off and restrictions fall, COVID-19 infections are rising in the Bay Area, where the Center for Disease Controls’s data shows all nine Bay Area counties have a “high” rate of coronavirus transmission. Infections have risen 167 percent in a month in the Bay Area, and experts say the backdrop of a return to normalcy can be deceiving when it comes to public perception about the state of the pandemic. “It’s been much more insidious in that sense,” said Dr. John Swartzberg, a professor at UC Berkeley’s School of Public Health. “It’s sort of lulling...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS LA

LA County Health Director warns of new COVID variants emerging faster and spreading

Some health experts are worried that a new wave of COVID-19 worries could be coming to California, as infections in Los Angeles County have jumped by about 200% over the past month. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer warned Wednesday the emergence of variants is becoming more frequent, with new COVID mutations being detected around the world. "Within weeks of one variant of concern dominating, there are reports from other parts of the country or other parts of the world of other subtypes or different strains," she said. At LAX Wednesday, travelers spoke with CBSLA. Those with masks and those without seem to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Toni Koraza

California to Face a Devastating Crisis

Seeing the somewhat terrifying images of Lake Mead at its all-time low brings a lot of concern for the availability of drinking water in the future. Coupled with that, many other factors affect how much freshwater we will have and food availability. From drought conditions to disruptions in supply chains, a food shortage is a real possibility.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Saurabh

These are the cheapest beachside neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is a melting pot of cultures from all over the world, with one of the most diverse populations in the country. All of this, along with the appeal of Hollywood and billionaires, makes it one of the most expensive cities in the world to live in. Even the cheapest of the cheap places in Los Angeles County can be exorbitantly priced. Keeping this in mind, let's take a look at some of the most affordable (by LA standards) seaside communities in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 5/3/22

In Riverside County, there were 568 new reported cases over the weekend. Since April 25, hospitalizations have decreased by 20%, with 44. ICU cases increased by one, with seven current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths. In San Bernardino County, there...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

