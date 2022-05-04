Police identify man killed during crash on Route 16 in Colchester
COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have identified the man that was killed during a crash on Route 16 in Colchester on Tuesday night.
Officials said two cars crashed head-on on Route 16 near Standish and Skinner roads just before 7 p.m.
According to state police, a car being driven by Robert Morse of Jewett City struck a metal beam guide rail along the eastbound side of Route 16 before crossing over the lane and hitting another car head-on.
The driver of the car that was struck was brought to Hartford Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Morse was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Troop K in Colchester at 860-465-5400.
