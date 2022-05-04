ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

David Duke Jr. visits young athletes at Joslin Rec Center

By Taylor Begley
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MNliI_0fS7OOaO00

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Brooklyn Nets guard David Duke Jr. was back in Providence Tuesday afternoon, holding his first appearance in his hometown since going pro.

“Anything, truly anything is possible,” he said. “With the right amount of work and just like the right mindset and the belief in yourself most importantly.”

The former Classical High School and Providence College standout stopped by the Joslin Rec Center, a place he grew up going to, in an effort to inspire the next generation.

“My job right now I feel like coming back is just to instill some belief in them as well that they can also do it,” Duke Jr. said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

Bucks edge Celtics 103-101 after frantic final second

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 42 points and made the go-ahead basket with 44.3 seconds left and the Milwaukee Bucks withstood a frantic flurry of shots in the final seconds to beat the Boston Celtics 103-101 on Saturday in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinal. The defending champion Bucks lead the best-of-7 series […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Basketball
Providence, RI
Sports
City
Providence, RI
WPRI 12 News

Brown men’s lacrosse eyes Ivy League Tournament championship

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Brown men’s lacrosse has had a tremendous 2022 season thus far. Ivy League regular season champions for the first time since 2016, the program is now two wins away from a tournament championship. No. 1 seed Bruno hosts No. 4 seed Penn on Friday night in the league semifinals. 12Sports report Taylor […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Duke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Providence College#Classical High School And#The Joslin Rec Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy