Rooster Booster welcomes back native MLB agent

By Rhett Baxley
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

Owensboro, Ky. (WEHT) – The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce has made quite a catch with its guest. Major League Baseball (MLB) agent and Colonial Athletic Association Co-head Jeff Berry will be featured at the May Rooster Booster breakfast on May 5 at 7:30 a.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center.

The cost to attend is $15 for Chamber Members with reservations, $20 for Members with no reservations and $25 for non-members. Reservations include a buffet style breakfast at the beginning of the event.

“We are so excited to welcome Jeff Berry back to his hometown,” said Chamber President & CEO Candance Brake. “This program will allow audience Q and A in addition to an interview with Jeff. Our crowd will include area high school athletes! What a great way to slide into Derby weekend!”

Jeff Berry has been a MLB player agent and attorney since 1998. He was one of the original employees of CAA sports.

Groups delivering food to low-income seniors

Berry was recently appointed to serve on the board of directors of the V Foundation for Cancer Research. Founded by ESPN and legendary basketball coach Jim Valvano, the V Foundation funds research with one goal in mind: to achieve Victory over Cancer.

Berry has been married to his wife, Sarah, since 2005 and they have 3 children: Jax, Clark and Whitney. They reside in Bradenton, FL.

Reservations can be made and paid online at business.chamber.owensboro.com/events or call the
chamber office at (270) 926-1860 by noon on May 4.

