ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

One Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on State Route 55 [Santa Ana, CA]

L.A. Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA ANA, CA (May 3, 2022) – On Wednesday, a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 55 left at least one person injured, police said. The incident happened the morning of April 27th, in the area of State Route 55. California Highway Patrol responded to a four-vehicle collision, although...

www.laweekly.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS LA

Semi truck hauling mobile home hits overpass on 5 FWY, continues driving

Authorities were on the lookout for the driver of a semi truck hauling a severely damaged mobile home Monday evening. Reports indicated that the home struck an overpass on the southbound I-5 Freeway in Sun Valley, causing the roof of the house to come off - scattering debris all over the roadway and damaging at least one car that was driving behind the big rig. Despite the impact, the driver of the vehicle continued driving away from the scene. California Highway Patrol officers searching for the vehicle warned other crews to be on the lookout for the truck, which was carrying the mobile home missing a roof. With Sky9 overhead, a considerable amount of damage could be seen on the overpass, and CalTrans officials were said to be on their way to examine the integrity of the bridge. Several lanes of the freeway were blocked off as crews cleaned the debris from the road. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Faith Grant Dies in 3-Vehicle Accident on Gilman Springs Road [Hemet, CA]

26-Year-Old Woman Killed, 5 Injured in Gilman Springs Multi-Car Crash. The crash happened around 11:00 p.m., along Gilman Springs and Kevin Road, in Moreno Valley. For reasons under investigation, three vehicles collided in the area. In addition, first responders used a hydraulic tool to rescue one person trapped inside the wreckage.
HEMET, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Santa Ana, CA
Accidents
City
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

2 Corona women arrested weeks after Riverside arson: Police

Two women have been arrested in Corona in connection with an April 2 arson in Riverside, police said. Daniela Castro Nunez, 23, was arrested for multiple arson violations, conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of explosives, the Riverside Police Department said in a press release, and Alexis Monique Garcia, 21, was arrested for arson, […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Armed Robbery Suspect Jumps Off Freeway Bridge at End of LA Chase

Two men wanted in connection with armed robberies in Nevada led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed pursuit from San Bernardino County to downtown Los Angeles Saturday night. San Bernardino County CHP officers were reported to have begun the chase in Barstow sometime after 8 p.m. The suspects had...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#State Route 55
KESQ News Channel 3

Twin brothers arrested in connection with Cabazon outlet mall murder

Police have arrested twin brothers in connection with the murder of a Palm Springs resident during a hold-up outside an outlet mall in Cabazon last month. Elijah Ray Burt Jr. and Emanuel Rick Burt Jr. were arrested in Nevada in connection with the murder, John Hall, spokesperson for the Riverside County District Attorney's office confirmed. The post Twin brothers arrested in connection with Cabazon outlet mall murder appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Canyon News

22-Year-Old D’Trevion Turner Identified As Victim Shot In Car

MELROSE— The male victim found shot dead in his car in the Melrose District on Saturday, April 30, has been identified by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office as 22-year-old D’Trevion Turner from Bowling Green, Kentucky. On Saturday, April 30, LAPD reported at 6:21 a.m., that patrol...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Pedestrian on 91 FWY causes big rig to collide with multiple other vehicles

A pedestrian walking along the side of the 91 Freeway in Bellflower caused a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi truck Friday afternoon. California Highway Patrol officials detailed how the pedestrian was waving vehicle debris at passing cars, as he walked towards Bellflower along the westbound lanes of SR-91. Witnesses at the scene explained that the big rig had to swerve around the suspect to avoid hitting him, causing it to collide with at least one vehicle. The pedestrian has been described as a White male wearing a black t-shirt with jeans, a black backpack and carrying a skateboard. He was not hit during the incident. It was not immediately clear if authorities were able to contact the pedestrian.Several minor injuries were reported. Crews on scene were able to straighten out the big rig and open at least one lane for traffic, though with Sky9 overhead, traffic could be seen backed up for dozens of miles. At some point during the collision, the big rig's gasoline tank was punctured, causing a large spillage of diesel fuel, which cleanup crews were also able to contain. Just before 6:45 p.m., CalTrans officials announced that all lanes of the westbound 91 were reopened to traffic. 
BELLFLOWER, CA
CBS LA

SUV nearly drives off edge of Culver City mall parking structure, sends geyser of water flying

The driver of an SUV had a close call after nearly driving off the top of a parking garage in Culver City on Sunday.The crash happened at about 2:15 p.m. at the Westfield Culver City mall parking structure at 5901 Green Valley Circle. A black SUV parked on the roof partially drove off it, and was left dangling over the edge of the structure, according to Culver City police.The impact of the crash also knocked off part of the concrete barrier, and crashed into a water pipe below. The damaged pipe sent up a geyser of water alongside the parking structure.Eventually, firefighters were able to pull the SUV back safely. No one in the vehicle was injured, and the water was turned off.
CULVER CITY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy