Activists gather in Palm Springs to protest potential Roe v Wade reversal

By Samantha Lomibao
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
A rally against the potential reversal of Roe v Wade was held just outside of Palm Springs City Hall on Tuesday.

About 50 pro-choice activists gathered to protest the leaked Supreme Court draft to overturn Roe versus Wade.

“I was so totally, completely furious. I don’t think I’ve ever been so angry in my life,” said member of Courageous in the Desert Becki Robinson.

Frustration and concern drove Tuesday evening’s rally in protest of the leaked Supreme Court draft to overturn Roe versus Wade.

The 1973 case was a landmark decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

“They’re putting women in jeopardy. Women that used to do self abortions, women that that went to an alley to get an abortion, families- little girls who get impregnated by a family member and cannot get an abortion. It just doesn’t make any sense to do these type of laws that hurts so many people. Millions of women,” said Amalia Deaztlan, President of the Democratic Women of the Desert.

‘Fight like hell’: California leaders react to draft opinion about the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade

Members of activist groups “Courageous in the Desert” and “Democratic Women of the Desert” organized the event.

“To make sure that people were aware of it and also to have a place where people can let out some of the fear and listen to other people that are also feeling the same way so that they knew they weren’t alone," Robinson added.

Speakers talked about their own experiences and why they believe the drafted decision to reverse Roe v Wade is the wrong one.

"I had an illegal abortion 52 years ago and it is a decision I have never regretted," said Eileen Stern, one of the protesters. "And I'm grateful to anyone who decides to carry a baby out to term. But the key operative word here is choice. And You can't really be forcing people to carry babies."

And after nearly 50 years since the case, activists say they will continue to fight for abortion rights.

“I’m here to fight it and have been fighting it for a long time. 2 years after I had my abortion Roe V. Wade was put into law. And I am grateful that so many women have no had to go through what I did,” Stern added.

The post Activists gather in Palm Springs to protest potential Roe v Wade reversal appeared first on KESQ .

KESQ News Channel 3

California’s population fell again amid pandemic’s 2nd year

By ADAM BEAM SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s population shrank for the second year in a row in 2021 as the nation’s most populous state was hit by declining birth rates, higher deaths from the pandemic and fewer people moving into the state from elsewhere in the U.S., officials said Monday. California lost 117,552 people The post California’s population fell again amid pandemic’s 2nd year appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
