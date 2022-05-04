Newsom, state lawmakers vow to protect CA abortion rights after leaked Supreme Court docs

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In 1993, West Hollywood became the nation's first declared pro-choice city. Now, almost three decades later, it's reaffirming its commitment to women's reproductive rights.

"We will make sure that all resources are available to residents not only of West Hollywood, but throughout Los Angeles County and to anyone who is in danger in their own hometown, in their own home state, this will be a refuge for everybody to be able to safely access the full range of reproductive healthcare services including abortion," said West Hollywood Councilmember Lindsey Horvath.

Leaked information about the U.S. Supreme Court justices poised to overthrow Roe v. Wade is sending shockwaves across the nation and Southern California.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and California lawmakers are now vowing to fight for a woman's right to choose.

Late Monday night, Newsom, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Senate President pro tem Toni Atkins said they'll propose an amendment to enshrine the right to choose in the state constitution so that there is no doubt as to the right to abortion in California.

Those lawmaker say we must act because, "we can't trust the Supreme Court."

City leaders in Los Angeles say that if the leaked Justice Samuel Alito draft is adopted, which would ban most abortions after 15 weeks, it's not something that they'll accept.

"It's unconstitutional. It's oppressive. It's egregious and it will impact the most vulnerable among us. People of color. Poor people. Young people and immigrants," said West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xJPzA_0fS7NOYB00

Many California leaders echoed the same.

"I'm furious that my own daughters and sons could grow up in an America that is less free than the one they were born into," Newsom said. "We have to wake up. We have to fight like hell. We will not be silenced."

In West Hollywood, which has long been a supporter of abortion rights, LGBTQ leaders shared their outrage and determination.

"Being a mother is a gift, but women should give birth, because they want to, not because they are forced to," said Marquita Thomas, executive director of LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce. "Women have a right to govern our own bodies, make the decisions best for ourselves. This decision would be disastrous to the entire country."

That sentiment is what Eyewitness News is hearing across the state in the hours since the draft was leaked.

U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., says it's time for Congress to get off the sidelines and protect the fundamental right to choose. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. says if Roe is overturned, women will be harmed and some will die.

"Here in California we stand so strongly for the rights and the values that we have fought for and protected long before Roe v. Wade in the state," said L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti. "You either believe in the autonomy of women or you don't, in my opinion. Either you believe that they have rights or you don't and this is worrying."

"We don't know yet, we don't have confirmation that this is anything more than a draft. I would still hope that it is only that and if there is time for the Supreme Court to do the right thing and to continue the protection of all Americans rights."

READ MORE: Chief Justice Roberts confirms authenticity of leaked court draft suggesting Roe could be overturned

A leaked draft opinion suggests that the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case. Sandra Bookman has the latest.

Comments / 48

agent-007
4d ago

Nothing but grandstanding. Nothing in California is under attack. If SCOTUS does decide like this, it just sends it to the individual states. So unless California politicians vote against abortion, there shouldn’t be a problem. So what is Newsome trying to protect in California, other than pandering for votes.

Reply(5)
25
Mark@Goodwin
3d ago

Gavin Newsom, stop running for president, never going to happen. How about focusing on the CA gas tax increase and the homeless crisis?

Reply(1)
18
Joe is a pedophile
3d ago

funny how California wants to protect your right to kill. but they don't want to protect your rights to defend yourself against the government or protect yourself against the criminals that the government is releasing

Reply(6)
13
Law & Crime

SCOTUS Rules 6-3 Against Deaf and Blind Woman Seeking Damages for Disability Discrimination; Dissenting Breyer Says Ruling Leaves Victims ‘No Remedy at All’

The Supreme Court of the United States ruled 6-3 on Thursday that Jane Cummings, a deaf and blind woman, is not entitled to damages for emotional distress based on being denied an American Sign Language (ASL) Interpreter by her physical therapy practice. In the case, Cummings v. Premier Rehab Keller,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
