Bridgeport, WV

Early Harbert three-run homer helps lift Bridgeport over RCB

By Julia Westerman
WDTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Christopher Harbert got the Indians going with a three-run home run in the top...

www.wdtv.com

WDTV

Bridgeport’s Bender signs with Concord women’s soccer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a storied career with the Bridgeport girls’ soccer program, Ally Bender is headed to the Mountain East Conference. Bender signed with Concord University where she expects to play defense for the Mountain Lions. She’s ready for the demands of college due to what was expected from her from Indians’ head coach Sam McKinney.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Clay-Battelle’s Kyndra Stewart signs with Davis & Elkins Acro & Tumbling

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clay-Battelle’s Kyndra Stewart has signed to continue her education and athletic career on the collegiate stage. The Cee Bee will head south to Davis & Elkins College to join their Acro & Tumbling team this fall. Stewart received scholarships for both her academic and athletic...
ELKINS, WV
WDTV

WVU baseball drops pair of games against No. 18 Texas

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU baseball took to the mound this afternoon for a double-header with No. 18 Texas. Game one showed promise for WVU, holding UT to just one run until the top of the sixth. A trio of homers from the Longhorns gave Texas the edge, ultimately taking...
AUSTIN, TX
WDTV

Robert C. Byrd stays alive in the postseason with win over Liberty

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Liberty got out to an early 1-0 lead off an Emma Kyle home run in the first inning, but Robert C. Byrd would not be put in a corner. Fran Alvaro batted in the Eagles’ first run of the game in the third inning, tying up the score. Avery Childers used an RBI double to pull RCB ahead in the same inning.
LIBERTY, WV
WDTV

Marvin Burl Gould

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marvin Burl Gould passed away on May 6, 2022 at the age of 82. Marv was a devoted husband, father, farmer, educator, and friend. He is survived by his wife Judy, his two children and their spouses (Jennifer Hess and her husband Steve; Scott Gould and his wife Karin), and his five grandchildren (Derek, Owen, and Adam Hess; Madison and Siena Gould) Born March 21, 1940 in Clarksburg, WV to Burl and Bonnie Belle Gould, he grew up on their family farm located in Bridgeport, WV and graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1958. Marv earned an industrial engineering degree at West Virginia University, and went to work for General Electric in their management training program across multiple cities including Cincinnati and Philadelphia until 1961, when he returned to WVU to pursue his master’s degree in business administration. Once back at university, Marv realized that West Virginia was the place where he belonged. He met Judith Lorraine Hammack while on campus, and they were married on June 21, 1968. Marv graduated with his MBA in 1968 and began a 31-year teaching career at Fairmont State College, where he positively impacted many students who were lucky enough to have him teach their business management and computing courses. He developed great relationships with them and stayed close to many of his students and colleagues for the rest of his life. Upon retirement from teaching in 1999, Marv continued to concentrate on his life-long passion of farming, to which he was extremely dedicated. He valued his relationships with members of the Brushy Fork community, always lending a hand when it was needed. Hard-working, honest, loyal, thoughtful, and entertaining are a few of the characteristics that help to describe Marv, who made a positive impact on everyone he met. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made in Marvin’s memory to Trinity United Methodist Church, c/o Judy Osborn, 2665 Coplin Run Road, Bridgeport, WV 26330. Friends will be received at the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Monday from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM. The funeral service will be celebrated at Trinity United Methodist Church in the Brushy Fork community on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Reverend Gary Reed presiding. The interment will follow in Trinity Cemetery. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com. The Gould family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, Bridgeport, WV.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Doddridge County wins Class A Region II Section 2 title

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County’s road through Class A Region II Section 2 took grit and a whole lot of base running. The Bulldogs put up 19 runs in Thursday night’s sectional championship again South Harrison, only allowing one from the Hawks. With the sectional title,...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

East Fairmont baseball gearing up for sectional rivalry matchup

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont baseball completed its regular season this week and now the Bees turn their eyes to the postseason. Their first matchup of sectionals is bound to be intense - a classic East vs. West rivalry game. “Towards the beginning of the year we were making...
FAIRMONT, WV

