Oxnard, CA

Oxnard man charged with illegally keeping pet alligator

By FOX 11 Digital Team
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVENTURA, Calif. - An Oxnard man pleaded guilty Tuesday to unlawfully owning an alligator as a pet, according to Ventura County District Attorney's Office. Back on March 2, Oxnard Police searched the Channel Islands Harbor home of Donny...

