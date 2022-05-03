ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the overturning of Roe v. Wade would affect Idahoans

By Candice Hare
Cover picture for the articleIdaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In 1973, Roe v. Wade changed the landscape of women’s health care, protecting the right to an abortion prior to the viability of the fetus. However, a Monday night leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion on Mississippi’s abortion law, as first reported by Politico, serves as...

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho’s death row inmates and execution process

BOISE, Idaho — It has been nearly a decade since the state of Idaho has executed someone on death row. However, one of Idaho’s longest-serving death-row inmates has made the headlines. Gerald Pizzuto has been on death row for three decades, but earlier this year, the Commission of Pardons and Parole voted to reduce his death sentence to life in prison since Pizzuto is terminally ill and is no longer a threat to anyone.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Wasden calls on Biden to abandon disinfo board

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is calling on the Biden Administration to abandon its plans for a disinformation board. In a letter to Department of Homeland Security, Wasden voiced his objections to the board:. “Our nation’s solution to discord is not to terminate debate, but...
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Governor Little seeks input from Idahoans on the impact of drugs

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little is asking people from around the state to weigh in on the impacts of meth and fentanyl as part of his regional roundtables for Operation Esto Perpetua. The strategy, launched in March of this year, aims to protect Idaho from the...
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Idaho GOP calls Supreme Court leaks “extremely alarming”

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tom Luna, Chairman of the Idaho Republican Party, has released a statement after the leaking of a Supreme Court draft opinion that appeared to show them poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. His statement reads as follows:. “The brazen and deliberate leaking of a Supreme...
IDAHO STATE
#Abortion Rights#Idahoans#U S Supreme Court#Politico#American#Republican#University Of Idaho
MIX 106

Leading Causes of Death in Idaho

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as of March 1, 2022, seven out of the 10 leading causes of death in Idaho are associated with an aging or obese population. Interestingly, as of 2019, an Idahoan’s life expectancy was 79.5 years of age, ranking thirteenth in the...
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

New Opposition to Bruce Willis’s Planned Idaho Airport

There are a lot of people who like Camas County and don’t want to see a drastic change. They like the slower pace of life, lack of opportunities for their kids, and a tiny tax base. As many of you know, the actor Bruce Willis has been attempting for years to construct a small private airport that could help alleviate air traffic in and out of neighboring Blaine County. Willis may be suffering from an illness but remains a shrewd businessman.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

This Unsolved Mystery is One of Idaho’s Creepiest of All Time

In 1979, 12-year-old Christina Lee White went missing in Asotin, Washington, and hasn’t been seen since. It was this disappearance that marked the beginning of what is known as the “Lewis Clark Valley murders” that plagued parts of Washington and Idaho from 1979 to 1982. The case remains unsolved with no suspects in custody.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

NO DEATH PENALTY: Accused murderer now faces up to life in prison after intellectual disability ruling

POCATELLO — The local man accused of murdering a 25-year-old Pocatello woman inside her home in 2004 will not face the death penalty after more than four years of argument from his team of defense attorneys. Brad Scott Compher, 47, of Pocatello, was charged with felony first-degree murder and a felony weapons enhancement for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime for allegedly stabbing Nori Anne Jones to death inside of her Pole Line Road home on Sept. 28, 2004. ...
POCATELLO, ID
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Post Register

Men accused of distributing meth in Idaho, Oregon face $5 million fine

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two men accused of distributing meth in Idaho and Oregon face up to a 5$ million fine and 40 years in jail. The men, Daniel DaLafuente Sosa from Ontario and Nicholas Franklin Perkins from Weiser, were indicted for allegedly dealing methamphetamine and Fentanyl between late February and April.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Local judge tosses plea agreement for man accused of pointing gun at retired Idaho Supreme Court judge

POCATELLO — A local judge recently tossed a plea agreement between Bannock County prosecutors and a Washington man facing seven felonies after he pointed a firearm at a retired Idaho Supreme Court judge and his wife on Interstate 15 in Bingham County in September. Sixth District Judge Rick Carnaroli during a hearing on April 25 refused to accept a plea agreement that would have required him to impose a unified 18-year prison sentence against Kyle Lewis Phillips, 34, of Spokane, Washington, and instead placed the...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho Issues Water Curtailment Order for the Snake River Region

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho water managers have issued the first water curtailment order for the year as water levels on the Snake River are expected to come up short. The Idaho Department of Water Resources (IDWR) on Thursday sent 328 groundwater users with junior water rights notice of possible curtailment as early as May 20. The IDWR predicts a shortfall of around 162,6000 acre-foot of water to senior priority water users on the Eastern Snake River Plain for the season. "The shortfall prediction means that IDWR will curtail more than 328 ground water rights with priority dates junior to Dec. 25, 1979 in the coming weeks if the holders of those water rights do not come into compliance with an approved mitigation plan with a ground water district," said the state agency in the announcement. The junior water rights users have until May 20, to join one of the seven approved mitigation plans for the Eastern Snake River Plain, or show how their plan would not impact senior water rights users, to avoid curtailment, according to IDWR. "By law, we have to keep people with senior water rights whole, and we want to make the junior ground water pumpers aware that despite the settlement agreements between the Surface Water Coalition (“SWC”), IGWA, and the Participating Cities, if junior ground water pumpers are not participating in an approved mitigation plan, they could be subject to curtailment this year," said Mathew Weaver, Deputy Director of IDWR in a prepared statement. At the end of April, the IDWR declared a drought emergency for more than half of the state.
IDAHO STATE

