Small Brush Fire Extinguished Near Orcutt

On May 6, 2022, at about 9:50 pm, a 19-year-old male adult checked himself into the Marian Regional Medical Center ER with a single gunshot wound. The victim, a Santa Maria resident, indicated he was walking near the intersection of Alvin & Bradley when he was struck by a bullet. The victim's injuries are non-life threatening.

SANTA MARIA, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO