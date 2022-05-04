ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orcutt, CA

Small Brush Fire Extinguished Near Orcutt

By Edhat Staff
Santa Barbara Edhat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta Barbara County firefighters extinguished a small brush fire near Orcutt Tuesday...

www.edhat.com

Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Maria Police Investigates Two Separate Shootings

On May 6, 2022, at about 9:50 pm, a 19-year-old male adult checked himself into the Marian Regional Medical Center ER with a single gunshot wound. The victim, a Santa Maria resident, indicated he was walking near the intersection of Alvin & Bradley when he was struck by a bullet. The victim's injuries are non-life threatening.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Jesusita Fire 13th Anniversay

Today marks 13 years since the Jesusita Fire started along the Jesusita Trail in upper San Roque Cyn. Intense sundowners caused the fire to grow rapidly. Review Ready! Set! Go! to prepare for wildfire: https://tinyurl.com/wildfireready.
MONTECITO, CA

Community Policy