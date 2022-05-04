ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Champaign, Clark, Delaware, Franklin, Madison, Union by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-03 19:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central and west central Ohio. To report...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 16:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tripp THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN TRIPP COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central South Dakota.
TRIPP COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Delaware, Lower Bucks, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Delaware; Lower Bucks; Philadelphia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 11 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Delaware, Philadelphia and Lower Bucks. In New Jersey, Gloucester, Northwestern Burlington and Camden. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 11 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads along tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware River at Philadelphia MLLW Categories - Minor 8.2 ft, Moderate 9.2 ft, Major 10.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 07/08 PM 6.8 0.1 0.9 None 08/08 AM 8.6 1.9 2.0 Minor 08/08 PM 8.1 1.4 2.2 None 09/08 AM 8.8 2.1 2.3 Minor 09/09 PM 8.4 1.7 2.3 Minor 10/10 AM 8.5 1.8 2.0 Minor Delaware River at Burlington MLLW Categories - Minor 9.3 ft, Moderate 10.3 ft, Major 11.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 2.6 ft, Major 3.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 07/08 PM 7.8 0.1 1.0 None 08/08 AM 9.6 1.9 2.1 Minor 08/09 PM 8.8 1.1 2.1 None 09/09 AM 9.5 1.8 2.2 Minor 09/10 PM 8.9 1.2 2.1 None 10/10 AM 9.2 1.5 2.0 None
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bedford, Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, State Highway 14 between Newport and Oil Trough and State Highway 122 to Newark affected. Possible structural flooding along State Highway 14 in Independence County. Bateman Levee patrolling begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 26.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.0 feet just after midnight tonight (early Sunday morning). It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 26.2 Sat 9 AM 26.8 24.5 21.7 27.0 1 AM 5/08
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Warning means that moderate or major tidal flooding is occurring or imminent. Be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Delaware Beaches; Inland Sussex COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Coastal Ocean, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Cape May, Southeastern Burlington, Atlantic and Ocean. In Delaware, Delaware Beaches and Inland Sussex. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 7 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/02 AM 7.5 2.8 3.4 Moderate 08/03 PM 6.6 2.0 3.4 Minor 09/03 AM 7.0 2.3 3.0 Moderate 09/04 PM 6.3 1.7 2.9 Minor 10/04 AM 6.4 1.8 2.4 Minor 10/05 PM 5.7 1.0 2.1 None Atlantic Ocean at Atlantic City MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/01 AM 7.1 2.5 3.2 Moderate 08/02 PM 5.9 1.3 3.0 None 09/02 AM 6.4 1.8 2.6 Minor 09/03 PM 5.6 1.0 2.5 None 10/03 AM 5.9 1.3 2.1 None 10/04 PM 5.2 0.6 1.8 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/02 AM 6.5 2.5 2.8 Moderate 08/02 PM 5.6 1.6 2.8 Minor 09/02 AM 6.1 2.1 2.5 Minor 09/03 PM 5.2 1.2 2.3 None 10/03 AM 5.5 1.5 1.9 Minor 10/04 PM 4.8 0.8 1.6 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/02 AM 7.4 2.3 3.1 Moderate 08/03 PM 6.3 1.2 3.0 Minor 09/02 AM 6.9 1.8 2.7 Minor 09/04 PM 6.0 0.9 2.6 None 10/03 AM 6.5 1.4 2.3 Minor 10/04 PM 5.7 0.6 2.0 None Barnegat Bay at Barnegat Light MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.0 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/01 AM 4.6 2.1 2.4 Moderate 08/02 PM 4.0 1.5 2.3 Minor 09/02 AM 4.2 1.7 2.0 Minor 09/03 PM 3.7 1.2 1.9 Minor 10/03 AM 3.7 1.2 1.6 Minor 10/04 PM 3.2 0.7 1.2 None
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
#Special Weather Statement#Thunderstorms#Tornado Watch
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alexander; Alleghany; Ashe; Avery; Buncombe; Burke; Cabarrus; Caldwell; Catawba; Cherokee; Clay; Cleveland; Davie; Gaston; Graham; Haywood; Henderson; Iredell; Jackson; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; McDowell; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; Polk; Rowan; Rutherford; Surry; Swain; Transylvania; Union; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin; Yancey TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDER ALLEGHANY ASHE AVERY BUNCOMBE BURKE CABARRUS CALDWELL CATAWBA CHEROKEE CLAY CLEVELAND DAVIE GASTON GRAHAM HAYWOOD HENDERSON IREDELL JACKSON LINCOLN MACON MADISON MCDOWELL MECKLENBURG MITCHELL POLK ROWAN RUTHERFORD SURRY SWAIN TRANSYLVANIA UNION WATAUGA WILKES YADKIN YANCEY
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 18:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 12:18:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 700 AM EDT. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in West Virginia Opequon Creek near Martinsburg affecting Jefferson and Berkeley Counties. For the Opequon Creek...including Martinsburg...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Opequon Creek near Martinsburg. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Floodwaters begin to cover Douglas Grove Road (County Road 9/16) east of Martinsburg. A portion of Bowers Road is also flooded. Low lying areas near the creek begin to flood. Water also begins to cover the stream access point at the Van Metre Ford Pedestrian Bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:31 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 10.1 feet, or 0.1 feet above flood stage. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:31 PM EDT Saturday was 10.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.5 feet on 02/23/2003. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood River Name Fld Observed Sun Sun Sun Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2AM 8AM 2PM Stg Time Date Opequon Creek Martinsburg 10.0 10.1 Sat 5 pm 10.5 9.8 8.7 10.5 2am Sun
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 11:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Ohio, including the following county, Washington. * WHEN...Until 100 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of the Little Muskingum River and it`s tributaries is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 703 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated that the Little Muskingum River and it`s tributaries were flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Washington County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boise Mountains, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boise Mountains; Upper Treasure Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Ada, south central Boise and central Elmore Counties through 615 PM MDT At 543 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong thunderstorm over southern Boise, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 45 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Blacks Creek Reservoir around 550 PM MDT. Lucky Peak Dam and Aldape Summit around 600 PM MDT. Lucky Peak Spring Shores Marina, Lucky Peak Reservoir, Arrowrock Dam and Arrowrock Reservoir around 610 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ADA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT SUNDAY THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Strong north to south longshore current. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Sunday through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 19:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 10:48:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rlx. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 715 AM EDT. Target Area: Calhoun; Gilmer The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in West Virginia Little Kanawha River At Glenville affecting Gilmer and Calhoun Counties. For the Little Kanawha River...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Kanawha River At Glenville. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Water reaches the hotel foundation on South Court Street next to the old bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 26.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM EDT Saturday was 26.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to slowly fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 26.7 feet on 08/09/1958. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALHOUN COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Camden, Gloucester, Northwestern Burlington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Camden; Gloucester; Northwestern Burlington COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 11 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Delaware, Philadelphia and Lower Bucks. In New Jersey, Gloucester, Northwestern Burlington and Camden. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 11 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads along tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware River at Philadelphia MLLW Categories - Minor 8.2 ft, Moderate 9.2 ft, Major 10.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 07/08 PM 6.8 0.1 0.9 None 08/08 AM 8.6 1.9 2.0 Minor 08/08 PM 8.1 1.4 2.2 None 09/08 AM 8.8 2.1 2.3 Minor 09/09 PM 8.4 1.7 2.3 Minor 10/10 AM 8.5 1.8 2.0 Minor Delaware River at Burlington MLLW Categories - Minor 9.3 ft, Moderate 10.3 ft, Major 11.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 2.6 ft, Major 3.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 07/08 PM 7.8 0.1 1.0 None 08/08 AM 9.6 1.9 2.1 Minor 08/09 PM 8.8 1.1 2.1 None 09/09 AM 9.5 1.8 2.2 Minor 09/10 PM 8.9 1.2 2.1 None 10/10 AM 9.2 1.5 2.0 None
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Warning means that moderate or major tidal flooding is occurring or imminent. Be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: New Castle COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Salem. In Delaware, New Castle. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs along tidal waterways. Some roads become impassable. Minor damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware River at Reedy Point MLLW Categories - Minor 7.2 ft, Moderate 8.2 ft, Major 9.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/05 AM 8.3 2.5 2.6 Moderate 08/06 PM 7.5 1.7 2.5 Minor 09/06 AM 7.9 2.1 2.3 Minor 09/07 PM 7.6 1.8 2.4 Minor 10/07 AM 7.5 1.7 1.9 Minor
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Blair, Huntingdon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 18:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 09:36:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Sunday morning. Target Area: Blair; Huntingdon Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Frankstown Branch Of The Juniata At Williamsburg affecting Huntingdon and Blair Counties. For the Frankstown Branch Juniata River...including Williamsburg Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Frankstown Branch Of The Juniata At Williamsburg. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The right, or south bank overflows. The Road near the river upstream of Williamsburg is inundated. A few homes experience basement flooding. At 13.0 feet, Sections of route 866 from Williamsburg to Ganister are covered by flood waters. At 15.0 feet, Many homes on the right, or south bank will be affected by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 13.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:30 PM EDT Saturday was 13.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.4 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Cumberland COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Cumberland. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Maurice River at Bivalve MLLW Categories - Minor 7.6 ft, Moderate 8.6 ft, Major 9.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/03 AM 8.0 1.7 2.4 Minor 08/04 PM 7.1 0.8 2.4 None 09/04 AM 7.9 1.6 2.3 Minor 09/05 PM 7.1 0.8 2.3 None 10/05 AM 7.4 1.1 1.9 None
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Collier County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Collier County. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT

