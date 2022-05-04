Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Hillsborough, Inland Hillsborough, Inland Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Eastern Monmouth; Middlesex; Western Monmouth COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Eastern Monmouth, Western Monmouth and Middlesex. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Arthur Kill at Perth Amboy MLLW Categories - Minor 7.2 ft, Moderate 8.2 ft, Major 9.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/01 AM 7.5 1.8 2.7 Minor 08/02 PM 6.5 0.8 2.3 None 09/02 AM 6.6 0.9 1.8 None 09/03 PM 6.3 0.6 1.9 None 10/03 AM 6.2 0.5 1.4 None 10/04 PM 5.8 0.1 1.2 None Watson Creek at Manasquan MLLW Categories - Minor 5.7 ft, Moderate 6.7 ft, Major 7.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/01 AM 6.0 1.6 2.0 Minor 08/02 PM 5.3 0.9 1.8 None 09/02 AM 5.6 1.2 1.6 None 09/03 PM 5.1 0.7 1.5 None 10/03 AM 5.1 0.7 1.1 None 10/04 PM 4.8 0.4 0.9 None Sandy Hook Bay at Sandy Hook MLLW Categories - Minor 6.7 ft, Moderate 7.7 ft, Major 8.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/01 AM 6.7 1.5 2.3 Minor 08/02 PM 6.1 0.9 2.2 None 09/02 AM 6.2 1.0 1.8 None 09/03 PM 5.8 0.6 1.8 None 10/03 AM 5.7 0.5 1.3 None 10/04 PM 5.5 0.3 1.2 None

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO