Hillsborough County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Hillsborough, Inland Hillsborough, Inland Pasco by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-03 19:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Cumberland COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Cumberland. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Maurice River at Bivalve MLLW Categories - Minor 7.6 ft, Moderate 8.6 ft, Major 9.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/03 AM 8.0 1.7 2.4 Minor 08/04 PM 7.1 0.8 2.4 None 09/04 AM 7.9 1.6 2.3 Minor 09/05 PM 7.1 0.8 2.3 None 10/05 AM 7.4 1.1 1.9 None
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Collier County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Collier County. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Kent by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Warning means that moderate or major tidal flooding is occurring or imminent. Be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Kent COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Kent. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 7 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/03 AM 7.9 2.2 3.4 Moderate 08/04 PM 6.8 1.1 3.3 Minor 09/04 AM 7.4 1.7 3.0 Minor 09/05 PM 6.7 1.0 3.0 Minor 10/05 AM 7.0 1.3 2.6 Minor
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT SUNDAY THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Strong north to south longshore current. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Sunday through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, State Highway 14 between Newport and Oil Trough and State Highway 122 to Newark affected. Possible structural flooding along State Highway 14 in Independence County. Bateman Levee patrolling begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 26.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.0 feet just after midnight tonight (early Sunday morning). It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 26.2 Sat 9 AM 26.8 24.5 21.7 27.0 1 AM 5/08
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Barbour by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 20:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 04:02:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rlx. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 415 AM EDT. Target Area: Barbour The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in West Virginia Tygart Valley River At Belington affecting Barbour County. For the Tygart Valley River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Tygart Valley River At Belington. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Both river banks near the river gage and roadways in low-lying areas are flooded, especially along River and Dayton Streets, the intersection of Talbott Road, and Walbash Street. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 14.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM EDT Saturday was 14.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening or early Sunday morning and continue falling to 4.5 feet early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.5 feet on 04/29/2002. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Indiana, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 15:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 17:25:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Indiana; Jefferson FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Warning will expire at 8 PM EDT this evening for a portion of west central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Indiana and Jefferson PA. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 19:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 10:48:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rlx. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 715 AM EDT. Target Area: Calhoun; Gilmer The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in West Virginia Little Kanawha River At Glenville affecting Gilmer and Calhoun Counties. For the Little Kanawha River...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Kanawha River At Glenville. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Water reaches the hotel foundation on South Court Street next to the old bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 26.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM EDT Saturday was 26.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to slowly fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 26.7 feet on 08/09/1958. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALHOUN COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Camden, Gloucester, Northwestern Burlington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Camden; Gloucester; Northwestern Burlington COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 11 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Delaware, Philadelphia and Lower Bucks. In New Jersey, Gloucester, Northwestern Burlington and Camden. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 11 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads along tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware River at Philadelphia MLLW Categories - Minor 8.2 ft, Moderate 9.2 ft, Major 10.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 07/08 PM 6.8 0.1 0.9 None 08/08 AM 8.6 1.9 2.0 Minor 08/08 PM 8.1 1.4 2.2 None 09/08 AM 8.8 2.1 2.3 Minor 09/09 PM 8.4 1.7 2.3 Minor 10/10 AM 8.5 1.8 2.0 Minor Delaware River at Burlington MLLW Categories - Minor 9.3 ft, Moderate 10.3 ft, Major 11.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 2.6 ft, Major 3.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 07/08 PM 7.8 0.1 1.0 None 08/08 AM 9.6 1.9 2.1 Minor 08/09 PM 8.8 1.1 2.1 None 09/09 AM 9.5 1.8 2.2 Minor 09/10 PM 8.9 1.2 2.1 None 10/10 AM 9.2 1.5 2.0 None
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Monmouth, Middlesex, Western Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Eastern Monmouth; Middlesex; Western Monmouth COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Eastern Monmouth, Western Monmouth and Middlesex. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Arthur Kill at Perth Amboy MLLW Categories - Minor 7.2 ft, Moderate 8.2 ft, Major 9.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/01 AM 7.5 1.8 2.7 Minor 08/02 PM 6.5 0.8 2.3 None 09/02 AM 6.6 0.9 1.8 None 09/03 PM 6.3 0.6 1.9 None 10/03 AM 6.2 0.5 1.4 None 10/04 PM 5.8 0.1 1.2 None Watson Creek at Manasquan MLLW Categories - Minor 5.7 ft, Moderate 6.7 ft, Major 7.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/01 AM 6.0 1.6 2.0 Minor 08/02 PM 5.3 0.9 1.8 None 09/02 AM 5.6 1.2 1.6 None 09/03 PM 5.1 0.7 1.5 None 10/03 AM 5.1 0.7 1.1 None 10/04 PM 4.8 0.4 0.9 None Sandy Hook Bay at Sandy Hook MLLW Categories - Minor 6.7 ft, Moderate 7.7 ft, Major 8.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/01 AM 6.7 1.5 2.3 Minor 08/02 PM 6.1 0.9 2.2 None 09/02 AM 6.2 1.0 1.8 None 09/03 PM 5.8 0.6 1.8 None 10/03 AM 5.7 0.5 1.3 None 10/04 PM 5.5 0.3 1.2 None
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-08 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Residents near the river in Circle should monitor conditions and take the appropriate precautions to protect life and property. Water levels can rise quickly when an ice jam occurs. Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues to be possible. * WHERE...Yukon River at Circle. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...If ice jams form downstream of Circle, flooding could result. If ice jams form upriver from Circle, water could rise rapidly when the jams break. Ice jam flooding has high uncertainty. Impacts could range between localized high water and severe flooding. Now is the the time to take precautions. Where possible, move items to higher ground and prepare your community for possible flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Ice has started moving in Eagle. The breakup front should reach Circle within a few days. With tributaries running high and competent ice in place, there is potential for ice jams to form and cause flooding in Circle. Breakup on upriver tributaries has been dynamic. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Delaware, Lower Bucks, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Delaware; Lower Bucks; Philadelphia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 11 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Delaware, Philadelphia and Lower Bucks. In New Jersey, Gloucester, Northwestern Burlington and Camden. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 11 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads along tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware River at Philadelphia MLLW Categories - Minor 8.2 ft, Moderate 9.2 ft, Major 10.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 07/08 PM 6.8 0.1 0.9 None 08/08 AM 8.6 1.9 2.0 Minor 08/08 PM 8.1 1.4 2.2 None 09/08 AM 8.8 2.1 2.3 Minor 09/09 PM 8.4 1.7 2.3 Minor 10/10 AM 8.5 1.8 2.0 Minor Delaware River at Burlington MLLW Categories - Minor 9.3 ft, Moderate 10.3 ft, Major 11.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 2.6 ft, Major 3.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 07/08 PM 7.8 0.1 1.0 None 08/08 AM 9.6 1.9 2.1 Minor 08/09 PM 8.8 1.1 2.1 None 09/09 AM 9.5 1.8 2.2 Minor 09/10 PM 8.9 1.2 2.1 None 10/10 AM 9.2 1.5 2.0 None
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Evacuation Immediate issued for Burnett by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 17:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 19:00:00 CDT Target Area: Burnett EVACUATION ORDER FOR WEBB LAKE WILDFIRE NO LONGER NEEDED The following message is transmitted at the request of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. An incident commander on the fire said that the fire has been contained and the evacuation order is no longer necessary.
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-08 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues to be possible. * WHERE...Yukon River at Eagle * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...The Yukon River may rise above the natural riverbank. Ice jam flooding has high uncertainty. Impacts could range between localized high water and severe flooding. Now is the the time to take precautions. Where possible, move items to higher ground and prepare your community for possible flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The river observer in Eagle reported that the ice sheet in town on the Yukon river is out with the river flowing. The river has risen approximately seven feet over the past week. Tributaries including the Fortymile River and Mission Creek are running high. The Yukon River at Eagle ice sheet broke up early this morning, but there is intact ice downstream that could cause ice jams to form. Breakup on upriver tributaries has been dynamic with ice jams forming and releasing. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised today and Monday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Yuma RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 252 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 252 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma. * Winds...For today, south to southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. On Monday, southwest at 20 to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Extreme and unpredictable fire behavior. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control.
YUMA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aurora, Brule, Charles Mix, Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 18:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Aurora; Brule; Charles Mix; Gregory The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Aurora County in south central South Dakota Northwestern Charles Mix County in south central South Dakota Gregory County in south central South Dakota Southeastern Brule County in south central South Dakota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 719 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles southwest of Iona to 14 miles east of Wewela, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Burke around 730 PM CDT. Herrick around 735 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include St. Charles, Bonesteel and Platte. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AURORA COUNTY, SD

