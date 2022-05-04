ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Tim Ryan wins Ohio Democratic Senate primary

By The Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19JsvQ_0fS7Lp0s00

(AP) – U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan has won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Ohio.

The 10-term congressman from Ohio’s blue-collar Mahoning Valley defeated progressive Morgan Harper, a former consumer protection attorney, and one other rival to claim the Democratic nomination for the seat being vacated by retiring Republican Rob Portman.

Election results

Ryan’s victory was widely expected, given his long history in office and his backing by U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, the state’s highest-ranking Democrat. Democrats see the November election as one of its best chances nationally to flip a seat.

“We are here to heal we are here to become Americans we are here to come together and I want Ohio to be the economic powerhouse of not just the united states but of the world,” Ryan said.

Ryan will face the winner of the crowded Republican primary in the November general election. “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance, former state treasurer Josh Mandel and investment banker Mike Gibbons are among the candidates competing for the GOP nomination. Vance was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Ryan directed his campaign message at working-class Ohio residents, promising to increase jobs and boost wages.

Don’t miss another breaking news story, sign up for breaking news email alerts today.

C heck back here for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Elections
State
Ohio State
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin endorses a REPUBLICAN: West Virginia Democrat slams Trump-backed lawmaker in his own state and backs his opponent as he intervenes in GOP primary battle with TV ad bashing Biden's Build Back Better plan

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin is crossing the aisle to weigh in on a fierce GOP primary race in his home state of West Virginia. The centrist Democrat appeared in a Friday campaign ad attacking Donald Trump-backed House Rep. Alex Mooney, instead appearing to endorse his challenger, Rep. David McKinley. He...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Gibbons
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Ryan
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Josh Mandel
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Ohio Democratic Senate#Ap#U S Senate#Republican#Americans#Gop#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cleveland.com

U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown wins 11th district Democratic rematch with former Ohio Sen. Nina Turner; Eric Brewer ahead in GOP race

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown of Warrensville Heights won in her Democratic primary rematch against former Ohio Sen. Nina Turner, according to the Associated Press. Cleveland’s Turner, who co-chaired Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign and touted his endorsement, had 36.5% of the votes that were tallied by the time...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKBN

WKBN

29K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy