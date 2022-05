David Benavidez couldn’t help but get a kick out of his recent run-in with Jermall Charlo, knowing that it is unlikely to lead to an actual fight anytime soon. The pair of unbeaten boxers and their respective teams exchanged harsh words and had to be separated while ringside for the Errol Spence-Yordenis Ugas Showtime Pay-Per-View card at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The tense—but ultimately defused—situation was the latest verbal exchange between Benavidez and Charlo whether in person or through social media, with Benavidez eager for the rivalry to make its way to the ring.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO