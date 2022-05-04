Rockford ProAm off this year; new event coming up

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Rockford ProAm golf tournament won’t happen again this year for the third straight year, but a new golf event is sure to entertain local golf enthusiasts.

Jordan Zellman, Director of Instruction, Golf Performance Academy who also oversees youth golf programs in the Rockford Park District, tells me the ProAm is off again due to uncertainty from COVID-19 going back to last fall. There hasn’t been enough time to line up pro golfers and sponsors for an event this year.

Rockford ProAm Board President Scott Nicholas also confirms to me that the ProAm won’t be held this year. COVID-19 is part of the reason, but the sinking economy and finances are also a huge reason why the event won’t happen. He says it’s more difficult than ever to secure finances to pay the pros because local businesses and corporations are having a difficult time matching their charitable contributions of the past due to the economy.

Nicholas says the Rockford ProAm Board will meet this fall to discuss the future of the event.

In the meantime Zellman and the Rockford Park District have announced a new golf event that’s coming up in a few weeks. It’s a trick shot show that will be held at the Aldeen Golf Club’s Practice Centre on Sunday, May 22.

Trevor “Macho Man” consavage, a pro golf trick shot entertainer will put on the show. LPGA Golfer Brittany Lincicome will also appear at the event. The show will run from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Before that there will be a breakfast with the pros at Aldeen and after the trick shot show local teams of golfers can participate in a 9-hole scramble at the Aldeen Golf Club with appearances by Consavage and Lincicome.

Zellman says the trick shot show is geared toward youth golfers. Proceeds from this event will benefit Rockford Park District youth golf programs.



Tickets for the Trick Shot Show cost $40. Tickets for Breakfast with the Pros at the Aldeen Golf Club Illinois Bank & Trust Pavilion cost $30. Foursomes for the 9-hole scramble costs $2,000 which also includes four breakfast tickets and four trick shot show tickets.

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets

