Albuquerque, NM

Woman facing nearly 100 charges for theft not going to prison

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman facing nearly 100 charges for breaking into cars and stealing credit cards in northeast Albuquerque and Rio Rancho will not be heading to prison. Nichole Padilla liked to target gyms.

Surveillance video shown in court on Tuesday shows Padilla using various stolen cards at Target and Walgreens locations across Albuquerque. Court records show she faced 99 charges, ranging from burglary to identity theft to credit card fraud.

Two victims spoke about how the incidents impacted them, and Padilla apologized to the court. While the state asked for the maximum sentence of 27 and a half years, Judge Jennifer Wernersbach opted to suspend all but one year.

“This is a tricky one because of just looking at the number of charges I too think prison could be appropriate for sure, but I do see you are on a trajectory of sobriety, and being stable in your kid’s life,” said Wernersbach.

Wernersbach did order Padilla to wear an ankle monitor, citing her good behavior since being out of custody.

Comments / 43

Frank Ortega
3d ago

Judges in New Mexico have to be on drugs, no other explanation for this ridiculous outcome of this case. This judge should be thrown off the bench!!

31
Kathy Smith
3d ago

I would say this judge needs to be voted off the bench. What a ridiculous would that many charges she needs to be in jail guarantee you she’s not gonna change her behavior. People like her never do I cannot believe that this judge would give her that kind of sense. When you get a chance about her off the bench!

17
Yvette Moya
3d ago

Are you serious?! ok so she's been doing really good since her last arrest, kudos to her, but 1 yr out of 27 is NOT acceptable! The judge should've been harsher period. 😠

8
KRQE News 13

