While there are probably things you didn't know about Duff Goldman, we all know that he's known for creating show-stopping cakes on "Ace of Cakes," but on his new show, "Ace of Taste," he plans to share accessible meals that he makes for his family on a daily basis, both sweet and savory (via Food Network). "It's more like the regular food that I make as opposed to a big cake with lasers coming out of it, you know," Goldman said in an exclusive interview with Mashed. Since everyone has seen the sweet side of the eponymous ace of cakes, he plans to share recipes like his Texas-style chili, which has become a crowd favorite on the sets of several Food Network shows (via New York Live).

RECIPES ・ 9 HOURS AGO