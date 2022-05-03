ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Segundo, CA

Aerojet Rocketdyne: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) _ Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $27.8 million.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $511.1 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $525.2 million.

Aerojet Rocketdyne shares have decreased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $39.88, a decline of 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AJRD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AJRD

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
El Segundo, CA
El Segundo, CA
Business
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Ap#Ajrd#Automated Insights
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

884K+
Followers
431K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy