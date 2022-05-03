Aerojet Rocketdyne: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) _ Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $27.8 million.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $511.1 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $525.2 million.

Aerojet Rocketdyne shares have decreased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $39.88, a decline of 15% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AJRD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AJRD