Boise, ID

Family of Boise mall shooting victim files claim against multiple law enforcement agencies

By BoiseDev
KIVI-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho — This article was originally published by Margaret Carmel in BoiseDev. Family members of one of the shooting victims of the Boise Towne Square Mall last fall filed a claim for $500,000 in damages with multiple state and local agencies last month. On April 15, Maria...

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local woman deliberately ran over man after mistaking his identity as someone who had victimized family member

An Idaho Falls woman is facing felony charges after she mistook a man's identity and deliberately ran him over with a car thinking he was someone who had victimized a family member, police said. According to court records, Brandi Morgan, 39, hit the man with her car in a store parking lot on Jan. 18. The victim was crossing a lane in front of the store when Morgan reportedly hit him. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Father believes human remains found in car recovered from Snake River belong to missing son

IDAHO FALLS — Though authorities have yet to identify the human remains found inside a vehicle recovered by a famous scuba team from the Snake River in Idaho Falls Sunday morning, a local father believes they belong to his teenage son that went missing over four years ago. “I don’t think he grabbed someone else and put them in the car,” Allen Hall said when asked how sure he was that the remains found on Sunday morning were of his son, Matthew Jedediah “Jed” Hall,...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
