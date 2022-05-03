Take a train ride with the Oregon Rail Heritage Center this Mother's Day

Sheesh, talk about a MONSTER. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, an elk in Union County, Oregon with antlers with a size of 406 6/8 has officially been recorded, giving it the second place record for a Rocky Mountain elk in Oregon. The elk’s skull and antlers were found by a cone collecting crew on private timberland in the Catherine Creek area this past summer, and was turned into the ODFW. Mark Penninger, a certified scorer for Northwest […] The post Oregon Man Stumbles Upon The Second Largest Bull Elk In State History While Looking For Pine Cones first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

