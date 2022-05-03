ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Take a train ride with the Oregon Rail Heritage Center this Mother's Day

KGW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oregon Rail Heritage Center is located...

www.kgw.com

KGW

Celebrating Oregon Zoo moms on this Mother’s Day weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Zoo is home to a variety of moms, from first-timers to ones with years of experience. When Kitra, a 20-year-old Bornean orangutan, delivered her first baby last month, it was an extremely rare birth for the Oregon Zoo and a birth of extreme significance for a species that is critically endangered.
OREGON STATE
Whiskey Riff

Oregon Man Stumbles Upon The Second Largest Bull Elk In State History While Looking For Pine Cones

Sheesh, talk about a MONSTER. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, an elk in Union County, Oregon with antlers with a size of 406 6/8 has officially been recorded, giving it the second place record for a Rocky Mountain elk in Oregon. The elk’s skull and antlers were found by a cone collecting crew on private timberland in the Catherine Creek area this past summer, and was turned into the ODFW. Mark Penninger, a certified scorer for Northwest […] The post Oregon Man Stumbles Upon The Second Largest Bull Elk In State History While Looking For Pine Cones first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
OREGON STATE
97.5 KISS FM

Eerie, Abandoned Military Fort is a Must-See in Oregon

After many years of thinking about it, I finally decided to make the trip to Fort Stevens State Park. I spent three full days camping in the very popular park located on the grounds of the former military installation in Hammond, Oregon. If you plan to make the trip, book well in advance - it fills up quickly.
KGW

Police investigate homicide near Residence Inn Marriott hotel in Portland's South Waterfront

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is dead following a shooting in Portland's South Waterfront early Friday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). On May 6 around 3:23 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting near Residence Inn Marriott hotel near South River Parkway and South Moody Avenue. PPB later confirmed to KGW that a man died. His name has not been released.
PORTLAND, OR

