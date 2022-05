The 2022 NBA Playoffs rage on without the Chicago Bulls, and it has been an incredibly entertaining few weeks even though Billy Donovan’s crew exited early. Now that the season is officially over for the Bulls, it is time to look ahead at the impending offseason. The Bulls have the 2022 NBA Draft to look forward to, which takes place June 23. Following the draft, it’s all about free agency during the summer.

