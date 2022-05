It all starts Saturday night. Here’s what I’m looking at as the keys to the series:. Portland’s Taylor Gauthier was the US Division 1st All-Star Team goalie. Thomas Milic of Seattle was the division’s 2nd All-Start Team goalie. But there was a lot of daylight between them, both in the regular season and in the season series. In calendar year 2022, after Gauthier’s arrival, Gauthier’s save percentage against Seattle was .938; Milic’s save percentage in the second half against Portland was .896. The goaltending difference was the biggest reason Portland won the season series. Gauthier stole a couple of games and was solid in the others except for maybe one, while Milic had quite a few struggles. The gap should narrow, as Milic is a lot better than .896. But it will have to narrow a lot for Seattle to have a shot.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO