This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about how influencers are battling for your attention. You can sign up here. This week, our bodies once again became a battleground, rather than a sacred place. And this country, previously a beacon of hope for generations, threatens to take a step backward with the leaking of a draft opinion by the Supreme Court conservative justices in favor of ending Roe v. Wade — which, if it is the court's final decision, would put the US in line with only three other democratic countries that have tightened their grip on abortion laws in the last 30 years.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO