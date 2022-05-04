ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montegut, LA

Man found guilty of 2nd-degree murder

By Michael Scheidt
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wT4ru_0fS7ICCw00

MONTEGUT, La. (BRPROUD) — Terance Dupre, 24, of Pointe Aux Chenes, should find out in 16 days whether the rest of his life will be spent in prison.

Dupre was found guilty of 2nd Degree Murder on Friday, April 29.

The guilty verdict stems from and incident that took place in 2019.

According to the Lafourche Parish District Attorney, “Dupre, 24, shot and killed the victim, Kirby Courteaux Jr. of Montegut, robbed him and stole his pickup truck at a boat launch in the Lafourche Parish area of LA Hwy. 665 in Montegut.”

Dupre and Courteaux Jr. knew each other prior to this incident.

More than 120 pounds of cocaine recovered, 2 New York men arrested during North Shore traffic stop

Courteaux was reported missing by his family and this led to an investigation.

The body of Kirby Courteaux Jr. was eventually located in Morgan City.

“This was not a case of momentary lapse of judgment, it was calculated, deliberate, sinister – and stretched across multiple jurisdictions and involved four law enforcement agencies,” said Assistant District Attorney Greg Stahlnecker, who prosecuted the case along with Assistant District Attorney Shaun George.

Lots of evidence was provided during the trial including the fact that Dupre was caught in Courteaux Jr.’s vehicle.

It took around one hour for the jury to find Dupre guilty of 2nd Degree Murder.

Assistant District Attorney Stahlnecker said, “Nothing can bring Kirby back; however, I hope that the victim’s family can now be at peace knowing that justice was served for Kirby and that the defendant will never be able to harm anyone again.”

Sentencing for Terance Dupre is scheduled for May 19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Montegut, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Lafourche Parish, LA
City
Montegut, LA
Lafourche Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Brproud
WJTV 12

5 arrested after weekend traffic stops in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies made five arrests during weekend traffic stops. The first arrest happened on Friday, April 22, 2022. Deputies said they stopped a vehicle that was traveling on Highland Boulevard for a traffic violation. During the stop, deputies found 100 grams of marijuana, 1 ½ dosage units of morphine, […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana sheriff: Man fell from bridge while crabbing, died

LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
LACOMBE, LA
KLFY.com

Ville Platte man arrested for having a large amount of illegal narcotics

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – A Ville Platte man was arrested for possession of a large amount of illegal narcotics. According to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, agents in the narcotics unit conducted a search warrant in a house on 1413 Berdine St. on Friday, April 29. They detained one suspect and found a large amount of illegal narcotics.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy