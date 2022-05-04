ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows carjacking suspect ditching car on DuSable LSD before prompting Northwestern lockdown

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 4 days ago

New video shows a carjacking suspect who police say ditched a stolen car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Monday afternoon.

The man ran onto Northwestern University's Chicago campus after officers boxed-in a stolen car he was allegedly driving.

Police said the man had taken the car at gunpoint about half an hour earlier in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

The incident prompted an hour-long lockdown on the university campus. Charges against the suspect are pending.

COPA releases video of Chicago police fatally shooting suspect during hostage situation in Ford City

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) has released body camera video showing SWAT teams trying to negotiate with a gunman during a hostage situation in an apartment near the Ford City Mall last month, before police shot and killed the man.On April 3, Chicago police rushed to an apartment building near 77th and Pulaski, where someone had just called about a domestic disturbance.Inside, officers found a woman who had been shot, lying bleeding on the floor. She told officers the gunman, 58-year-old Frank Campbell, was still inside the apartment, in another room with her father, who'd also...
