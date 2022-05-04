ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland police shift resources to address rising homicides

By SARA CLINE, Associated Press
Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As homicides in Portland, Oregon, continue to increase and with resources stretched “very thin”, Police Chief Chuck Lovell announced Tuesday he is shifting detectives from other divisions to help investigate recent killings. One area where resources are being pulled from is the...

