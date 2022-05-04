ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wapakoneta, OH

Wapakoneta school job fair draws employers

By Editorials
Lima News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAPAKONETA — A student job fair will be held from 8:30...

Learn to paint with watercolors at Bluffton Public Library

BLUFFTON — The Bluffton Public Library will host a Watercolor Workshop from 5:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Thursday, May 19. Local artist Jeanne Beutler will teach on the lower level of the library. Walk away with your own watercolor piece of art, complete with mat. There is a $10 supply fee at the door (cash only please). Advanced registration is required.
Job market for college grads makes 180-degree turn for the better

When University of Dayton senior Max DiGiacomo returned to campus last August, he launched a job search that saw him more confident than graduates nationwide have been in the previous two years. “I was never really worried about finding something,” said DiGiacomo, a finance major from the Cleveland area. “I...
Ada clinic to promote pond management

HARDIN COUNTY — Thursday May 12, at 6:30 p.m. pond owners and perspective pond owners are invited to attend a pond clinic held at Neil & Amy Dumbaugh’s pond at 1547 CR 50 in Ada, Ohio. A tour of Ada Fish Farm will be conducted. Also Steve Fender,...
Elida students fundraise for cancer research

ELIDA — Walkers, runners, and cancer research supporters gathered despite strong gusts and 50-degree temperatures to walk for a cure in the “Laps for Life” event held at the Elida Middle School Track Stadium Saturday. Rock music piped through the stadium speakers as students wearing tennis shoes,...
Nonprofits invited to share services with over 600 attendees

LIMA — The West Ohio Food Bank invites area nonprofits to its 2022 Spring Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 26 at the West Ohio Food Bank, 1380 E. Kibby St., Lima. All nonprofits are invited to set up a table and provide resources about...
Handle With Care program expands in Seneca County

Tiffin, Ohio — Seneca County Family and Children First Council’s Handle With Care program has expanded across Seneca County since its launch in March 2021. Handle With Care is a program aimed at avoiding secondary trauma and encouraging positive encounters between first-responders and children. When a first-responder encounters...
