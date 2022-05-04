Wapakoneta school job fair draws employers

BLUFFTON — The Bluffton Public Library will host a Watercolor Workshop from 5:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Thursday, May 19. Local artist Jeanne Beutler will teach on the lower level of the library. Walk away with your own watercolor piece of art, complete with mat. There is a $10 supply fee at the door (cash only please). Advanced registration is required.

BLUFFTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO