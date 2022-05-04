Wapakoneta school job fair draws employers

BLUFFTON — The Bluffton Public Library will host a Watercolor Workshop from 5:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Thursday, May 19. Local artist Jeanne Beutler will teach on the lower level of the library. Walk away with your own watercolor piece of art, complete with mat. There is a $10 supply fee at the door (cash only please). Advanced registration is required.
When University of Dayton senior Max DiGiacomo returned to campus last August, he launched a job search that saw him more confident than graduates nationwide have been in the previous two years. “I was never really worried about finding something,” said DiGiacomo, a finance major from the Cleveland area. “I...
HARDIN COUNTY — Thursday May 12, at 6:30 p.m. pond owners and perspective pond owners are invited to attend a pond clinic held at Neil & Amy Dumbaugh’s pond at 1547 CR 50 in Ada, Ohio. A tour of Ada Fish Farm will be conducted. Also Steve Fender,...
ELIDA — Walkers, runners, and cancer research supporters gathered despite strong gusts and 50-degree temperatures to walk for a cure in the “Laps for Life” event held at the Elida Middle School Track Stadium Saturday. Rock music piped through the stadium speakers as students wearing tennis shoes,...
LIMA — The West Ohio Food Bank invites area nonprofits to its 2022 Spring Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 26 at the West Ohio Food Bank, 1380 E. Kibby St., Lima. All nonprofits are invited to set up a table and provide resources about...
Tiffin, Ohio — Seneca County Family and Children First Council’s Handle With Care program has expanded across Seneca County since its launch in March 2021. Handle With Care is a program aimed at avoiding secondary trauma and encouraging positive encounters between first-responders and children. When a first-responder encounters...
Comments / 0