MALVERN, PA — Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) announced that it has adjourned its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, without any business being conducted, due to lack of shareholder participation resulting in a failure to reach required quorum. The Annual Meeting will reconvene at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on May 18, 2022, and will continue to be held virtually at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BXRX2022.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO