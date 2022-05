SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Winds will be gusty, humidity will stay high for us Saturday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning and early afternoon. There is a Marginal risk for an isolated severe thunderstorm around the Suncoast today. By late afternoon, rain chances drop, but winds stay gusty out of the west into the evening. The west winds will bring a high risk of rip currents at the beaches today, too. Sunshine returns Sunday, still with breezy conditions. But we’re back to a dry spell for the coming week. We’re dry in two ways: 1) No rain for several days, and, 2) Lower humidity for the week.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO