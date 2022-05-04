ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for East Sweetwater County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-03 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 ABOVE 8000 FEET, 290, 292, 294 BELOW 7500 FEET AND 295 ABOVE 8000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 BELOW 8000 FEET, 290, 292, 294 BELOW 7500 FEET AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds this afternoon and evening and again Sunday.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to between 40 and 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches. * WHEN...From 2 PM Sunday to 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes the Pacific Coast Highway and Highway 101. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Southwest Colorado Upper West Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Upper West Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 ABOVE 8000 FEET, 290, 292, 294 BELOW 7500 FEET AND 295 ABOVE 8000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 BELOW 8000 FEET, 290, 292, 294 BELOW 7500 FEET AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 294 BELOW 7500 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 294 BELOW 7500 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 294 Southwest Colorado Upper West Forecast Area below 7500 feet. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds this afternoon and evening and again Sunday.
DOLORES COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Brewster County, Chinati Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Chinati Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ SUNDAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 7% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 7% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER * AFFECTED AREA...Chinati Mountains and Central Brewster County. * TIMING...From 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT Sunday. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent. * RFTI...4 or near critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tipton, WY
County
Sweetwater County, WY
City
Riverton, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 20:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE Winds tonight continue to trend downward so the Lake Wind Advisory is being allowed to expire.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 19:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, since they can be deadly locations in such conditions. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet with local sets to 7 feet. * WHERE...Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf may increase on Sunday, and a High Surf Advisory may be needed for west-facing beaches.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#National Weather Service
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 19:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to between 45 and 55 mph. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust can suddenly and dangerously reduce visibilities to near zero. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds and blowing dust include Highways 14 and 138, especially near the foothills. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING Wind speeds have diminished and will remain below advisory levels the rest of the night.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT SUNDAY HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SUNDAY TO 9 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley and Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 1 AM tonight to 9 AM PDT Monday. For the Wind Advisory, until 1 AM PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave, and Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass.
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ TO 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ SUNDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected Sunday. * WHERE...In Arizona, Northwest Plateau and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous boating conditions on Lake Mead and Lake Mohave. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 19:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM MST SUNDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected Sunday. * WHERE...Northwest Deserts. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Kern River Valley, Mojave Desert, Piute Walker Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 19:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Kern River Valley; Mojave Desert; Piute Walker Basin; South End of the Upper Sierra; Tehachapi WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...South End of the Upper Sierra, Kern River Valley, Piute Walker Basin, Tehachapi area, and the Edwards AFB. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 19:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Major roadways impacted by the strong winds include Highways 101 and 154, especially through Gaviota and San Marcos Passes.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County, Owens Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 19:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing dust which could drastically reduce visibility. Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County; Owens Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected Sunday. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes and Owens Valley. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
INYO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for El Paso, Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: El Paso; Hudspeth CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR SUNDAY .A strong southwest flow on Sunday will combine with a surface low developing along the Front Range of the Southern Rockies. These two conditions will lead to very windy conditions for southern New Mexico and far west Texas. The strong winds and dangerously low humidity, and very dry fuel conditions will lead to critical fire weather conditions Sunday afternoon. Like Saturday, min RH will dip below 8% during the afternoon and evening hours, followed by very poor overnight recoveries. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113 * WIND...25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Stronger winds with gusts to 55 mph on Sunday. * HUMIDITY...3 to 8% * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ TO 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and south central and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous boating conditions on Lake Havasu. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Difficult driving conditions are possible, especially in high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing dust may impact travel at times.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy