Special Weather Statement issued for East Sweetwater County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT SUNDAY HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SUNDAY TO 9 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley and Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 1 AM tonight to 9 AM PDT Monday. For the Wind Advisory, until 1 AM PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave, and Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO