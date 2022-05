May 5 (UPI) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,000 points on Thursday for its worst day since 2020. The blue-chip index fell 1,063 points, or 3.12%, while the S&P 500 dropped 3.56% for its worst day of the year, and Nasdaq Composite declined 4.99% also notching its worst day since 2020.

