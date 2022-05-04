Brachen Hyer receives 52-year sentence as part of stipulated agreement

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — 21st Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubenstein has told KREX that Brachen Hyer has been sentenced to a 52-year sentence as part of a stipulated agreement. Under a stipulated agreement, the judge decides whether or not to accept the limitation agreed on by the prosecution and the defense.

It was 2020 when dispatch received a call stating that a girl was killed by a man on North Ave, with the caller stating the man might hurt someone again. Police then arrested Hyer and located the alleged murder weapon after he disclosed where it was located on G Road.

Hyer revealed to detectives that he thought the Emporium on North Ave. was empty when he jumped over the counter and stole money, and that he never intended to hurt the clerk. He would later stab the clerk to death before taking money, cigarettes, and the employee’s laptop.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.