First Look at Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite Map

To mark Earth Day last month, the Disneyland Resort named its Environmental Champion and Team of the Year for 2022, as well as finally honoring the winners from 2020. To celebrate Earth Day on April 22, the Disneyland Resort Environmental Integration team hosted a celebration to reveal the nominees for the 2022 Environmental Champion and Team of the Year, a peer recognition program designed to highlight individuals and teams making environmentally-friendly changes in their work areas. Additionally, the 2020 winners were invited to this year’s event since we were not able to recognize them in person due to the resort’s closure. Each team was awarded $2,500 to donate towards their chosen charity.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO