First Look at Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite Map

By Katie Francis
WDW News Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re checking in for the first 2022 Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite event, and we’ve got the first look at the guide map. After checking in, guests receive a map and their event credentials. Inside, all the...

WDW News Today

Hours Extended at Walt Disney World Theme Parks in Late May, EPCOT Open Longer in Early July

As the summer crowds begin to roll into Walt Disney World, there’ll be more time to play at all four theme parks in late May!. From May 22-23 and 25-28, the Magic Kingdom will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., closing an hour later than its previously scheduled time of 10 p.m. The park is still currently scheduled to close at 10 p.m. on May 24. Extended Evening Hours will be held at the park for select Walt Disney World Resort Hotel guests from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. on May 25.
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
WDW News Today

We Tried The Entire New Menu at Tony’s Town Square Restaurant, Final Towers Removed from Tomorrowland Light & Power Co., KiteTails to Begin Unscheduled Shows Without Ground Performers, and More: Daily Recap (5/6/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, May 6, 2022.
WDW News Today

Prime Parking Drops Back Down to $50 at Universal Orlando Resort

Prime parking at Universal Orlando Resort is once again $50. It has been going up and down between $50 and $60 since the holidays. Regular parking is still $27. Bus and RV parking is $32. For more Universal Studios news from around the world, follow Universal Parks News Today on...
WDW News Today

REVIEW: We Don’t Hate the New Chocolate Chip Sweet-Sand Cookie from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland

Black Spire celebrations continue with the delicious Chocolate Chip Sweet-Sand Cookie, located at the Milk Stand at Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland. We found this toffee cookie to be full of chocolate chips. The sea salt and pistachio toppings give the cookie an extra burst of crunchy flavor. Thick but not dense, this Galaxy’s Edge treat was soft and freshly baked.
WDW News Today

New ‘Lilo & Stitch’ 20th Anniversary Plush Available at Disneyland

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Disney animated classic “Lilo & Stitch” (yes, we are that old that this movie is now a classic) with this adorable plush pair at Disneyland Resort. We found this limited release set at the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland Park.
WDW News Today

Disneyland Resort Celebrates 2020 and 2022 Environmental Champion and Team of the Year

To mark Earth Day last month, the Disneyland Resort named its Environmental Champion and Team of the Year for 2022, as well as finally honoring the winners from 2020. To celebrate Earth Day on April 22, the Disneyland Resort Environmental Integration team hosted a celebration to reveal the nominees for the 2022 Environmental Champion and Team of the Year, a peer recognition program designed to highlight individuals and teams making environmentally-friendly changes in their work areas. Additionally, the 2020 winners were invited to this year’s event since we were not able to recognize them in person due to the resort’s closure. Each team was awarded $2,500 to donate towards their chosen charity.
WDW News Today

BREAKING: New Concept Art Shows Updated EPCOT Reimagining Plans, Festival Center Downgraded to Hall and Plaza

Disney has released new concept art of the reimagining of EPCOT, acknowledging many of the budget cuts that have occurred since the original detailed announcements in 2019. In the wide aerial view, we can immediately see the difference compared to the previous concept art (pictured below). Most notable is the absence of the festival center featuring a rooftop area. A “downgraded” version including an outdoor stage has replaced it. What is funny is that some of the building matches the shape of the one they demolished for the planned Festival Pavilion.
