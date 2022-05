ALIQUIPPA — After a large fire displaced 75 Aliquippa residents on Thursday morning, the Red Cross has stepped in to offer temporary shelter for those in need. The American Red Cross has confirmed that a fire at the Valley Terrace apartments early Thursday displaced 52 adults and 23 children from 40 of the buildings units. Shelter is currently being offered for the fire's victims at the Salvation Army Building at 514 Franklin Ave., where families can find overnight lodgings, meals, emergency assistance and recovery planning resources.

ALIQUIPPA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO