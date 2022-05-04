ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, TN

Davidson County election results: May 3, 2022

By Sebastian Posey
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09qrUJ_0fS7Cjmh00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Davidson County. You can also see the full results from the May 3 primary election from counties across Middle Tennessee.

RESULTS | Tennessee Primary Election: May 3, 2022

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Davidson County, TN
Davidson County, TN
Government
Nashville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Sports
Nashville, TN
Elections
Davidson County, TN
Elections
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Middle Tennessee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy