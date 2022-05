Pueblo's 52nd Cinco de Mayo in the Parks kicked off Thursday with smiles, music, dancing and a parade of cars that stretched nearly two miles, extending at one point from the East Side neighborhood to Mineral Palace Park, west of the interstate. People watched from their porches as the classic cars, ordinary SUVs and lowriders cruised past, and kids shouted and waved from neighborhood sidewalks. ...

PUEBLO, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO