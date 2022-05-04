ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Jackson Co. pup rescued from drowning

By Izzy Martin
 4 days ago

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A furry friend was rescued Tuesday after being thrown into a river in his crate.

According to a Facebook post from the Jackson County Animal Shelter, VanBuren is between five and six months old, and is described as a “super sweet and loving boy.”

Despite the successful rescue, the shelter said that he has a bad break in his leg, which is being treated.

“We know he would heal much better in a home and there’s no reason he has to wait to be adopted,” said the shelter in the post.

