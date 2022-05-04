Jackson Co. pup rescued from drowning
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A furry friend was rescued Tuesday after being thrown into a river in his crate.
According to a Facebook post from the Jackson County Animal Shelter, VanBuren is between five and six months old, and is described as a “super sweet and loving boy.”
Despite the successful rescue, the shelter said that he has a bad break in his leg, which is being treated.
“We know he would heal much better in a home and there’s no reason he has to wait to be adopted,” said the shelter in the post.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.
Comments / 0