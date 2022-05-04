Local expert weighs in on mental health awareness

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s now been confirmed that country singer Naomi Judd took her own life. Her shocking death has reopened the national conversation about depression and suicide.

WSAV News 3 sat down with a local mental health expert on First News at 4 to find out what you need to know if you or someone you know is struggling with mental illness.

“I think what people don’t realize is how exhausting it is to fight depression, how physically and emotionally tiring it is to fight to stay alive,” said Mary Jo Horton, Memorial Health’s manager of behavioral health.

“Oftentimes, what I hear from folks who have suffered from depression for a long period of time is that they are just tired,” she continued. “And it’s not even necessarily that they want to die, but they want the suffering to stop.”

Horton added: “We must realize that when people are suffering from depression, they are craving and wanting to feel better.”

If you or someone you know needs help now, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

Explore other resources available nationally and locally at wsav.com/crisishotline.