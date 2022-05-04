ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Disputed WV State Senate candidate goes to court

By Mark Curtis
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — An embattled West Virginia Senate candidate had her day in court today. At issue is whether she is a citizen of West Virginia.

State citizenship is determined by a variety of factors. They include income and property tax payments, your driver’s license, residency and vehicle registration and, yes, where you voted.

Andrea Garrett Kiessling is running in the Republican Primary for the 8th District Senate seat. The State Constitution requires that a candidate for office in West Virginia must be a citizen of the state for five years prior to filing for office.

13 News received documents showing that Kiessling lived and voted in North Carolina for most of the past 10 years, even though she says she visited family often in the Mountain State.

A Kanawha County voter filed suit against Kiessling and the Secretary of State’s office, seeking to have Kiessling disqualified as a candidate, saying she has not been a citizen of West Virginia these past five years.

“Over the past five years, did you file a West Virginia income tax return?” asked Anthony Majestro, the attorney for the plaintiff.

“I have in the last two years,” responded Andrea Garrett Kiessling, (R) Candidate for Senate District 8.

“Ok, prior to that, which state income taxes did you file?” Attorney Majestro inquired.

“North Carolina,” Kiessling responded, later adding, “I split my time in that I spent relatively the same amount of time in both states.”

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Duke Bloom asked all parties involved to submit their final briefs by Noon Wednesday, indicating he might make a decision soon. It’s possible the case will be appealed to the State Supreme Court, especially if Kiessling is disqualified as a candidate.

Now further adding to the confusion, even if Kiessling is ruled invalid as a candidate, her name remains on the ballot.

And of course, since we’re in early voting, some people have undoubtedly already cast ballots for her. The judge may have some guidance on how that gets handled.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

WOWK 13 News

Kiessling plans to appeal in court ruling

UPDATE: (3:15 P.M. May 5, 2022) – West Virginia Secretary of State has issued an order requiring county clerks in Clay, Jackson, Kanawha, Putnam and Roane counties to post a sign on the door of all polling places, including early voting locations stating that Andrea Kiessling is not eligible for the State Senate District 8 […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Judge rules Kiessling ineligible for State Senate

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The controversy over whether a State Senate candidate is eligible to run in the election has come to a head. On May 4, Judge Louis H. Bloom ordered Secretary of State Mac Warner to withdraw his certification of candidacy of Andrea Kiessling, declaring her ineligible to run for the West Virginia […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 WV Congressmen battle for same seat in the House

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The biggest political race in West Virginia in Tuesday’s primary is the contest for the Republican Congressional nomination in District 2. It pits two well-known candidates, both already serving in Congress, against each other. Congressman David McKinley (R-WV) and Congressman Alex Mooney (R-WV) made a joint appearance on “Metro News Talkline” […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

WVa Supreme Court lets GOP candidate disqualification stand

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Supreme Court on Friday let stand a lower court’s disqualification of a state Senate candidate over a residency requirement. Andrea Garrett Kiessling filed to run in next Tuesday’s Republican primary in a Senate district spanning five counties. On Wednesday, a Kanawha County judge ruled in a voter’s challenge that Kiessling could not seek office because she has not been a state resident for the required five years prior to the election as required by the constitution.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
