2 arrested, 1 cited in Chico drug bust

FOLSOM (CBS13) — California State Prison officials are investigating the death of inmate Camilo Banoslopez after he was killed by several other incarcerated persons, said the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Albert Calvillo, Irvin Rodriguez, Osbaldo Velasquez, and Jose Avila, all incarcerated, attacked Banoslopez in a recreation yard shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 6. Banoslopez was transferred to an on-site medical facility for treatment of his injuries from the attack, but he was pronounced dead at 12:38 p.m. Officers discovered two weapons made by inmates. The situation is still under investigation.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO