ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Joel Soriano convinced David Jones to pick St. John’s as transfer destination

By Zach Braziller
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FRdm7_0fS79bn300

When David Jones entered the transfer portal, his phone lit up like a Christmas tree, college coaches trying to get involved with the talented DePaul transfer.

But beating them all to the punch was a player — St. John’s affable big man Joel Soriano. It was the first call Jones fielded.

“He was like, you know what to do,” he recalled in a phone interview with The Post, a few days after verbally committing to St. John’s and coach Mike Anderson’s program, an addition that gives the Johnnies a go-to scorer and highly skilled and versatile star capable of helping them reach the NCAA Tournament. “Joel’s been trying to convince me to go to St. John’s since last year.”

There were a number of reasons Jones picked the Johnnies , from the relationship he quickly built with assistant coach Greg “Shoes” Vetrone to the opportunity to play in an uptempo system that fits his game to joining two pass-first point guards in Posh Alexander and Illinois transfer Andre Curbelo he was very familiar with. Curbelo, in particular, was encouraging him to come to St. John’s, too, sending him text messages about how he thought they could help each other as teammates.

“I’m a fan of his game,” Jones, one of the most coveted transfers on the market, said of Curbelo. “I just love the way he plays, how much he makes his teammates better.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37F237_0fS79bn300
Joel Soriano helped David Jones make up his mind.
Corey Sipkin

Teaming with Soriano, his close friend, was up there. The two played together on the Dominican Republic national team, and Soriano has been in Jones’ ear for a while about coming to St. John’s, and how he could replace last year’s star, Julian Champagnie, as the team’s top perimeter scorer.

Jones, a rising junior and former four-star recruit who averaged 14.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists last year, also liked the idea of calling New York City — and its large Latin community — home. He has family and friends in the area and spent part of the weekend in the city in Washington Heights, which made him feel like he was back home in the Dominican Republic.

Jones said he did discuss potential name, image and likeness opportunities with the St. John’s coaching staff, but it was far down the list of reasons he opted to come to Queens. As an international student in the country on a student visa, he has things he has to work out before making money off NIL. He doesn’t have any deals at the moment.

After visiting St. John’s, Jones was considering visiting Memphis. But he opted against it and committed to the Johnnies. He felt Queens was the right place for him — in particular because of Soriano and Curbelo.

“We’re Latinos. We understand each other. We speak the same language,” he said. “It’s like family.”

Jones didn’t want to make any predictions of what this team can do next year, with a trio of himself, Curbelo and Alexander who all have the potential to be all-league players . He prefers to do his talking on the court. But he is excited.

“I think we’re going to do something special in New York,” Jones said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
College Sports
City
New York City, NY
City
Memphis, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
Illinois State
New York City, NY
Basketball
New York City, NY
College Basketball
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy